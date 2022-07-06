Who has most Arena points in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?

Fortnite enjoys a massive footfall, equally divided among the Battle Royale, Arena, and Creative modes.

Arena is rapidly gaining popularity amongst seasoned players. Since the latest season's launch, many have made their way into the mode to try and climb the Hype leaderboard. Currently, Twitch FoxMan1x has the most Arena points.

Introduced with the Fortnite update v8.20 in 2019, the Arena mode is similar to Battle Royale, except for a few changes like a material cap of 500 and a completely different points system. Arena allows loopers to demonstrate their skills in a pro-game atmosphere.

The Hype leaderboard for Chapter 3 Season 3 (Image via Fortnitetracker)

Most users use Arena to practice and hone their skills. Match-making is devoid of SBMM here, but they can only match with users possessing a corresponding rank.

Arena follows a different ranking system and differs from Battle Royale in many aspects.

Hype, Divison, and other Fortnite terms explained

Since the ranking and points system differs in the Arena, this article will first lay down a brief explainer that will familiarize readers with the terminology used in-game.

In the Arena, the backbone of the ranking system is the Division, ranging from Division one to Division ten.

Divisions are clustered into three different leagues. Divisions one to four fall under the Open League, Divisions five to seven under the Contender League, and Divisions eight to ten under the Champion League.

Arena has a points system that is based on HYPE. Players receive Hype based on their elimination and placement in a particular match.

Once they have a certain amount of Hype, users can advance into the next Division or League. Unlike Battle Royale, they must pay a certain token amount to enter matchmaking.

This token is called the Arena Bus Fare. Loopers ranked up to Division Three do not need to pay the token amount. It only starts from Division four and progressively increases till Division ten.

Since Fortnite gamers use this mode to practice and hone their competitive skills, the token amount ensures they are serious when entering the game and won't render the match lopsided by not putting their best foot forward.

Arena also has a different health and shielding system called the Siphon.

Fortnite players are awarded a health bonus for every elimination. The bonus is capped at 50 HP. When they surpass the cap, the bonus gets added as a shield.

The Siphon mechanism prompts users to focus on playing the game instead of stocking healing items. Arena enables them to build structures, but the materials are capped at 500 per item.

Hype leaderboard for Chapter 3 Season 3

Now that readers are well versed with the terminologies of the Arena, here's a look at the Hype leaderboard for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Arena. According to Fortnitetracker, one of the most prominent stats websites in the vertical, the player Twitch FoxMan1x has a 30.5k Hype, placing him at the top of the leaderboard.

He has achieved this feat by paying 596 different Arena matches in the latest season and maintaining an average of 7.8 team eliminations.

To date, he has played 19,839 games and emerged victorious in 2,189. He has more than 57,000 kills and a K/D ratio of 3.27.

FoxMan1x has a TRN rating of 4,949 and a score of 4,011,367. He has put in more than 50 hours of playing the latest season and has placed amongst the top ten on more than 200 instances.

FoxMan1x has around 8k followers on Twitch, where he streams regularly.

