Fortnite Arena is getting a whole new system

Off late, Fortnite Arena has been a mess. Despite it featuring some of the best players in the game, there's not much to do there for seasoned pros and those looking for solid competition. While Epic Games did promise substantial changes at the start of Chapter 3, nothing really happened until now.

In a blog post made on June 16, 2022, Epic Games outlined a few of the changes coming to the Arena system. While exact details are still rather hard to come by, it does provide some indication that the developers are working on things. With that being said, here's everything new being implemented for the Arena system.

Fortnite's Arena system is slowly getting a rework in Chapter 3

Right off the bat, the first of many changes coming to Arena is the segregation of points. Epic Games' goal is to match up players within a certain threshold of points for optimal sparring. At present, anyone above 5,000 points is placed in the lobby with better players.

This is why some are unable to score a single kill, while others score in double digits with ease in every match. Due to this skill gap, players are unable to keep up or even compete. According to the blog, this is the first thing that the developers are looking to fix. However, this will create a brand new problem.

Since players will have to be placed in lobbies with similar point thresholds, finding players will take some time. Epic Games even addressed this in their blog post, stating:

"Players in our top Divisions may experience longer matchmaking queue times in an effort to provide quality matches."

While this rework will ensure that players are matched in points and skill level, the downside will be the waiting time. If the selected region does not have enough players, at the given rank, at that particular time, matchmaking may take a very long time. However, this issue will likely be resolved in the long run.

Another problem with the current system that is likely to get rectified is the lack of incentive to play. Aside from the weapon wrap, there's not much else to really earn. Here's something that Fortnite Twitch Streamer AussieAntics addresses in his video, he says:

"I'm a little bit scared right now as the rewards are not quite there. The only reward players get at the moment from Arena is a gun wrap. I don't think that's going to motivate people to sit through five or ten minute queue times. If Epic Games starts adding incentives like V-Bucks, or an exclusive skin or perhaps even tournaments. Things like this could really turn Arena around."

While the ideations are great, it's left to be seen if Epic Games takes any of these into consideration. However, if they plan on saving Arena and making it sustainable for years to come, something more radical than improved matchmaking will have to be done. But before that can happen, there's something else that requires urgent attention: cheaters.

Players are encountering hackers in Fortnite Arena

Cheating in Fortnite is nothing new and has been happening for a while now. However, with hacks and cheats being made more accessible, the number of encounters has drastically increased. While this is not a huge issue in normal Battle Royale mode, it does create a major problem in the Arena.

With points on the line and an improved match-matching system that is soon to be implemented, being killed by a cheater is not an enjoyable experience. Over the past few days, several players have been recorded cheating in the Arena quite openly. Although they are being reported and banned, it's only after they are caught ruining the match for others.

If Epic Games is looking to rework and improve the Arena in Fortnite, the ability to cheat has to be reduced. No one is going to want to play a match with the chance of encountering someone with hacks. Until this issue has been rectified, nothing else will truly matter.

