Can you get banned for teaming in Fortnite?

Loopers who don't follow the code of conduct presented by Epic Games are finding out the hard way about what's allowed and what isn't in Fortnite.

Many feel like playing a solo game of the battle royale and making a short truce with another user to reach the end is harmless fun. Epic thinks otherwise, unfortunately.

Gamers have been banned, simply from the lobby and permanently, for breaking the rules by doing actions such as teaming. Fortnite players can indeed be banned for teaming up with others.

Epic Games will ban loopers for teaming in Fortnite

#fortnite #gaming #epicgames The amount of teaming that occurs in solo Fortnite is wild.....at least every 3rd game I run into people teaming The amount of teaming that occurs in solo Fortnite is wild.....at least every 3rd game I run into people teaming#fortnite #gaming #epicgames

The developer of the battle royale has a code of conduct on their website that they state applies to every Epic service, game, and environment. These are known as the "Community Rules."

The developer states the following regarding their Community Rules:

"Following the rules is not super hard. If you violate these rules, however, it can result in action against your account all the way up to a permanent ban."

Under the "Cheating and Trolling" section, Epic presents even more details about what may produce a ban:

"Play fairly and within the rules of the game. Don't cheat, grief, team, or exploit bugs and glitches. Don't promote or advertise known cheats, bugs, or exploits. Find an exploit? Report it."

In the middle of that is the word "team." This means teaming in Fortnite, an Epic title, is a bannable offense. We've seen users kicked from lobbies for teaming and even pro gamers suspended for teaming.

Of course, it all depends on the severity, the number of prior infractions, and if a looper gets caught. A first-time offense may not result in a ban, but if someone is caught teaming for, say, the fifth time, they might meet the banhammer.

What is teaming?

If players are concerned that they may get in trouble for teaming, knowing what the term means is essential. It is a relatively simple action that can be avoided by just playing Fortnite how it is intended to be played.

Attacking squads or single enemies with the in-game squad, trio, or duo is perfectly fine. It is even okay to attack enemies with someone from the direct team as long as it is in a third-party battle instance.

Teaming is when squads or solo players work together, on purpose, by signaling or forming some sort of truce to only fight others instead of playing the game properly and going for the elimination on each other.

