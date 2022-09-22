How many free V-Bucks can you get in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is now playable following the conclusion of the epic Chapter 3 Season 3. It's brought new map changes, new characters, and new weapons in the first few days, which has players excited for what this season has in store.

One of the most exciting parts of a new season is the Battle Pass that comes with it. Everyone loves seeing what skins they can earn and what cosmetics they'll get to go along with them. One of the overlooked aspects of the Battle Pass is that it comes with V-Bucks. Players can get some of their spent V-Bucks back once they unlock Battle Pass tiers.

Free V-Bucks are also available from each Battle Pass, and Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is no exception. Here's how many are on offer this season.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Free V-Bucks guide

Every Battle Pass has free tiers, which rewards players with cosmetics without needing them to purchase the entire Battle Pass. These free rewards are usually banner icons and emoticons.

There are also some V-Bucks available in these free tiers. Free tiers are the column of three items on the left side of each page of the battle pass.

In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, there are 300 V-Bucks available through these free tiers, which are available on pages three, six, and nine. This means that players will have to reach level 91 to unlock all free V-Bucks.

In theory, players can do this for three consecutive seasons and be on the cusp of affording a Battle Pass with 900 V-Bucks. Once they unlock the third page, or whichever is the first free tier with V-Bucks, players can then buy the full Battle Pass.

Since more than 900 V-Bucks are available for Fortnite players on each pass, it can become a self-sustaining cycle in which gamers always have the Battle Pass as long as they don't spend the currency in the Item Shop.

Page 2 of the Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

None of these cosmetics provide any advantage, but they make playing the game much more enjoyable for most Fortnite players. That's why Battle Passes are so common and sought-after.

How to purchase the Battle Pass

When first loading into a new season, an option to buy the Battle Pass is provided instantly, which will ask for confirmation after choosing to purchase it.

If players choose not to buy one immediately, the pass can still be purchased later at any time. This can even be done in the last few days of the season to try and unlock the rewards.

Here's a step-by-step guide:

Open Fortnite. Log in. Navigate one tab to the right, to the Battle Pass tab. Select the Battle Pass. Select to purchase the Battle Pass. Confirm the purchase with V-Bucks. If necessary, visit the in-game store to buy enough V-Bucks to purchase the battle pass (a 1,000 V-Buck purchase will suffice and is about 8 USD).

Players can then begin unlocking the rewards Epic Games has laid out for them. Alternatively, a Fortnite Crew Pack subscription comes with every Battle Pass included in the monthly payment.

