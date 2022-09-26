Are Lightsabers coming back to Fortnite? Chapter 3 Season 4 leaks have players hyped

In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1, Lightsabers were introduced to the game as a brand new type of melee weapon. Unlike ordinary melee weapons, these could be used to attack and defect incoming fire as well, and it didn't take long for the community to grow fond of them.

While some players will state that they are overpowered, that's more of a personal take. Although they can deflect bullets, there are workarounds to that problem, which is a good thing because Lightsabers are likely coming back soon.

Nothing more epic than having a Lightsaber dual in the final circle (Image via NuffinFN/Twitter)

According to veteran leaker HYPEX, both Lightsabers and Luke Skywalker may be added to the game this season. It would seem that the developers have updated/added a few things to the file. Here's what the leaker had to say:

"Fortnite added new chests this season that will only drop Luke Skywalker's Lightsabers, which means he's most likely releasing this season."

While it cannot be confirmed when exactly the Jedi Knight will make an appearance, the contents of the upcoming chests have been revealed. The new Star Wars chests will contain the following:

1 Luke's Green Lightsaber

1 Luke's Blue Lightsaber

1 Medkit & 3 Mini Shield Potions

Since all major crossovers feature cosmetic items, Luke will likely have a set of his own soon as well. It may be possible that other Star Wars cosmetics will also be brought back to the item shop to celebrate the occasion.

How does the community feel about Lightsabers making a potential return in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4?

On one hand, there's no denying that Lightsabers are fun, but on the other, they are rather overpowered in certain situations.

Since Darth Vader was present for the entirety of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, not everyone is interested in having Lightsabers back in the game. A user by the name of DylanTGFN had much to say regarding the matter.

Dylan does have a point (Image via DylanTGFN/Twitter)

On the flipside of this statement, there are players who look forward to the weapon being added to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. However, given that Lightsabers were present just last season, it's likely that this time around they may only be added in via an LTM.

This means that they won't be present in the game's loot pool. In all honesty, considering the number of changes introduced to the game and how the meta has shifted, adding Lightsabers at the moment may not be the best decision.

Fortnite update v22.10 has been more or less confirmed for October 3/4, 2022 (Image via HYPEX/Twitter)

That being said, given how early it is in the new season, new content will not be introduced for a while longer. With the first major Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 update v22.10 scheduled for October 3, 2022, there's still a week left before Epic makes any changes to the game.

Hopefully, within this time frame, leakers will be able to pinpoint exactly when Lightsabers and Luke Skywalker will be added to Fortnite. Until then, players will have to wait patiently for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. Excited for Luke Skywalker NPC? Yes. No. 0 votes so far