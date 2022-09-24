What is a melee weapon in Fortnite? Explained

By definition, melee weapons are a type of combal tool in Fortnite: Battle Royale. These weapons excel in close-quarter fights and can destroy and harvest materials from structures. They do not use ammo, have no cool down time, and come in several varieties as well.

That being said, each type of melee weapon comes with its own set of rules and regulations. Some have special abilities, while others are more basic. Nevertheless, they can all be used to eliminate opponents in combat. This article will talk about the many types of melee weapons found in Fortnite.

Fortnite melee weapons full list

Melee weapons in-game can be broadly divided into two categories. They are:

Standard Playlists melee weapons

Other Playlists melee weapons

The standard list includes and is not limited to items such as:

Harvesting Tool

Infinity Blade

Sideways Scythe

Lightsaber

Kingsman

Wolverine's Claws and She-Hulk’s Fists

Amban Sniper Rifle

Predator Claw

1) Harvesting Tool

That shovel looks dangerous! (Image via Twitter/dadguykek)

Harvesting Tools, also known as Pickaxes, are the most basic melee weapons in the metaverse. All players in Fortnite are armed with one in every match. Different cosmetic variants can be obtained from the item shop, bundles, and time-limited challenges.

2) Infinity Blade

One swing, one elimination! (Image via Twitter/gothy_1)

The Infinity Blade is by far the most controversial weapon to have ever been added in-game. It was so overpowered that the developers vaulted it soon after it was released in Chapter 1 Season 7.

3) Sideways Scythe

Hope this returning in Fortnitemarse 2022 (Image via Twitter/ox0Sheena0xo)

The Sideways Scythe made its debut in Chapter 2 Season 8. Although the weapon was self-harming at launch, the community embraced it once things were fixed. As the name suggests, this larger-than-life scythe could be used to slash through opponents with ease.

4) Lightsabers

Join the dark side! (Image via Twitter/TheOnlyMeza)

Given the overwhelming love and support towards Star Wars, Lightsabers in Fortnite became an instant hit. The first variant was added in Chapter 2 Season 1. Players can use it to deflect proteiles and slice their way through opponents.

5) Kingsman

Nothing to see here, just an ordinary umbrella (Image via Twitter/JoneyEnthusiast)

Kingsman has been one of the most unique melee weapons in Fortnite till date. This item can be used to mitigate fall damage, strike opponents, and block incoming attacks as well. As far as umbrellas go, this one is something else.

6) Wolverine's Claws and She-Hulk’s Fists

Those claws could do with a trim (Image via Twitter/RockyRaccy)

Added to Chapter 2 Season 4, Wolverine's Claws and She-Hulk’s Fists became the go-to Mythic melee weapons of the season. Wolverine's Claws were used to attack with a single repeated swipe and allowed for a dash forward mid-air.

She-Hulk’s Fists allowed players to hit opponents and build up a combo, which increased the item's damage. It also featured a double jump and slam attack. Useful for both mobility and offensive gameplay.

7) Amban Sniper Rifle

Despite being a gun, the Amban Sniper Rifle could be used as a melee weapon as well. Although the melee attack did not do much damage, it could be used to push opponents off high ground or displace them during combat.

8) Predator Claw

The Predator NPC boss is the only character in the Battle Royale mode to have a one-of-a-kind melee weapon. It is so exclusive that only the NPC can use it. Even after defeating him in combat, the Predator Claw could not be obtained.

The additional list includes and is not limited to items such as:

Thor's Stormbreaker

Torch and Flag

Basic Sword, Hammer, Spear, and Blade

1) Thor's Stormbreaker

Fishstick should be an Avenger (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Although there is an in-game Pickaxe that bears a similar game, Thor's Stormbreaker is limited to the Endgame LTM. Players can throw this weapon at opponents to inflict massive amounts of damage. Alternatively, they could even leap into the air and slam down from above.

2) Torch and Flag

Brighten up the day and smack opponents on the head (Image via Twitter/Worrior543212)

Torches can be found in Fortnite's Creative mode. They function both as a source of light and blunt instruments with which to attack others. Similar to Torches, Flags can also be used to inflict damage upon opponents by throwing it at them.

3) Basic Sword, Hammer, Spear, and Blade

A classic melee weapons for the ages (Image via Twitter/PurpCubeTrooper)

As the name suggests, these are the basic melee weapons one can obtain in the Creative mode. That being said, for some reason, the Spear and Blade were never released in-game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far