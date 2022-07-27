Fact check: Can you get Lightsabers in Fortnite creative as of 2022?

Over the years, several really cool items have come and go in Fortnite. Spider-Man's Mythic Web-Shooters from Chapter 3 Season 1 were one of the best Mythic items the game has had.

Other themed weapons, like Deadpool's Hand Cannons, have also been prevalent.

Even when an item leaves the main rotation for battle royale, players do still have access to them. For example, the SCAR is still available in Creative mode. That's true for a lot of items.

Mercenary @ogMercenary

#Fortnite The Scar will always be the The Scar will always be the 🐐 #Fortnite https://t.co/XymHPMaYpf

However, it's not true for everything. Not all items end up in Creative mode, which is puzzling to many Fortnite users. However, when they return to the main loot pool, there's always a chance their exit will be an entry to Creative.

Lightsabers were just in the game for the Star Wars celebration and the Obi-Wan Kenobi crossover. Are they in Creative finally?

Are Star Wars Lightsabers finally in Fortnite Creative mode?

The short, sad, and frustrating answer is no, Lightsabers are not in Creative. Even though the Star Wars celebration just ended and Darth Vader is the Page 10 skin this season, regular Lightsabers are not obtainable.

The Mythic item has been a part of the title since it was first introduced in 2019 for a crossover with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. They came and went for various reasons, entering and exiting the vault.

Never have they been present in Creative mode, though. It seems like Star Wars fans will have to wait for the next celebration in May 2023, though there's no guarantee they'll return for that.

Clearly, Epic Games has the right to use the weapon in-game, or they would never have been there in the first place. Why the two companies haven't struck a deal to let them into Creative when they're not in the loot pool is mind-boggling.

They're always very popular when active, as Fortnite gamers can't resist taking one when it pops out of a chest.

If Epic created a game mode, or any Fortnite creator did, with Lightsabers in it, it would instantly be among the most popular.

They could have a Star Wars Limited Time Mode or a Creative island for loopers to dress in their favorite Star Wars outfits and fight with E-11 Blaster Rifles, Lightsabers, or the Amban Sniper Rifle.

Items that can't go to Creative

Unfortunately, Lightsabers are part of a long list of items that aren't and probably won't ever be in Creative mode:

Lightsabers

Iron Man's Repulsors

Hawkeye's Bow

Captain America's Shield

Stormbreaker

Kingsman

Mandalorian's Jet Pack

Batman Grapnel Gun

Groot's Bramble Shield

Explosive Batarang

Deadpool's Hand Cannons can't be in Creative (Image via Evolve Jake/YouTube)

Ultimately, collaborative items currently cannot be in Creative mode due to issues with licensing agreements. That's sad, but there could be workarounds. As mentioned, an LTM would be perfect.

Epic has done a Fortnite LTM with the Avengers, so they could do so with Star Wars and bring back Lightsabers, at least for that.

At the very least, they need to consider bringing them back more than once every other year in May.

