How to get Lightsabers in Fortnite Creative

Fortnite Lightsaber (Image via Epic Games)
Zachary Roberts
Zachary Roberts
ANALYST
Modified May 05, 2022 02:06 AM IST
Fortnite Creative has nearly limitless possibilities. And once the Creative 2.0 update arrives, the mode will likely offer players more in terms of how much they can do in the mode. That said, the things players can do right now are still pretty impressive since many gamers have come up with amazing maps to play on. There are good horror maps, deathrun maps, and so much more.

The vast majority of items that are seen in the Battle Royale mode usually end up in Creative at one point or another. However, that's not the case for a few items like the Infinity Blade, the Avengers Mythics, and Lightsabers.

The good news is that players can access Lightsabers at least on one map. Here's how to do it.

Fortnite YouTuber finds map that contains Lightsabers

Unfortunately, it's still impossible for Fortnite players to start up their own island or map and add Lightsabers to it. An all-Lightsaber map would be so much fun, but it's currently beyond the realm of possibility.

However, one map does have Lightsabers in the loot pool, which may or may not be a glitch. It was discovered by Glitch King, who is infamous for finding glitches.

Finding Lightsabers in creative

Here's where Lightsabers can be found in Creative.

youtube-cover

The map code that can grant Lightsabers is 5252-1751-0646. It should be noted that this won't work if players go into the Creative Hub and enter the code. It has to be done from the main lobby; otherwise, the Lightsabers won't drop.

After spawning, Fortnite players can turn to their right and go all the way past the row of vending machines. Players will find a door of sorts that they can use to get teleported into a new room. This room will be completely filled with chests.

Chest room (Image via Glitch King on YouTube)
Now, gamers need to start opening chests en masse. They will need to open roughly 50 chests as the glitch requires 100 items to be on the ground for Lightsabers to start showing up in chests.

After that, players can pick up the Lightsaber they want and go back into the main room of the map. Here, they'll be able to play around with the new Lightsaber as much as they want.

Rey's Lightsaber has been replaced by Obi-Wan's! #Fortnite https://t.co/JKYoDrH1r5

Unfortunately, there doesn't appear to be much to do with them. There's no one to fight unless the glitch works with multiple players in a party. And as long as that doesn't happen, players will only be able to swing Lightsabers at nothing.

For now, Lightsabers will stay absent from the main Creative mode; however, after the Star Wars event, that could change.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh

