5 best Fortnite pickaxes of all time

Fortnite pickaxes are one of the most popular cosmetic items in the battle royale game. Some players spend a lot of V-Bucks on them.

As of August 3, 2022, Epic Games has released 832 different pickaxes in the game. Many of them had fantastic designs that immediately captured the attention of players around the world.

In this article, we will list the five best Fortnite pickaxes of all time.

Note: This list is based on community ratings on fortnite.gg, a website that allows loopers to rate every cosmetic item from one to five stars.

Reaper, Harley Hitter and other fantastic Fortnite pickaxes, ranked

5) Candy Axe - 87.06% rating

Candy Axe was first released during Christmas 2017. The Harvesting Tool had a holiday theme. It featured a candy cane wrapped in Christmas lights.

Considering that it is a seasonal item, Candy Axe doesn't frequently appear in the Item Shop, making it even more sought after among players.

Rating breakdown:

1 star : 727 votes

: 727 votes 2 stars : 176 votes

: 176 votes 3 stars : 390 votes

: 390 votes 4 stars : 839 votes

: 839 votes 5 stars: 7.6K votes

Candy Axe has an average rating of 87.06%. The festive item looks simple yet unique, so it's not surprising that it's very popular.

4) Reaper - 87.07% rating

Reaper is one of the first Fortnite pickaxes to arrive in the Item Shop. The scythe has been a fan-favorite cosmetic item for many years.

Even though Epic Games released another variant of it, the OG style is widely considered to be better.

Rating breakdown:

1 star : 761 votes

: 761 votes 2 stars : 210 votes

: 210 votes 3 stars : 466 votes

: 466 votes 4 stars : 938 votes

: 938 votes 5 stars: 8.3K votes

The harvesting tool mostly comes to the Item Shop during the Fortnitemares event, so you can expect it to be released once again on Halloween.

3) Merry Mint Axe - 87.09% rating

The Merry Mint Axe is a re-skin of the Candy Axe with a different color. The Harvesting Tool has Deadfire's flame on top of it.

Unfortunately, this Fortnite Pickaxe is very rare as it cannot be purchased from the Item Shop.

Rating breakdown:

1 star : 727 votes

: 727 votes 2 stars : 138 votes

: 138 votes 3 stars : 266 votes

: 266 votes 4 stars : 762 votes

: 762 votes 5 stars: 7K votes

To obtain the Merry Mint Axe, players have to buy a Fortnite product from GameStop or another licensed gaming store. Due to this condition, the pickaxe is very exclusive, which has positively impacted its popularity.

2) Harley Hitter - 87.60% rating

Harley Quinn's Fortnite pickaxe has been very popular since its release in Chapter 2 Season 1.

The baseball bat has been in the Item Shop more than 60 times since its release, but players still can't get enough of it.

Rating breakdown:

1 star : 1K votes

: 1K votes 2 stars : 200 votes

: 200 votes 3 stars : 504 votes

: 504 votes 4 stars : 1.2K votes

: 1.2K votes 5 stars: 10.9K votes

The Harley Hitter looks clean and simple, which is why a lot of players like it. Its rarity is Rare (blue), so it costs only 800 V-Bucks.

1) Leviathan Axe - 89.17% rating

Epic Games collaborated with God of War to bring Kratos and his items to Fortnite. This collaboration ended up being extremely successful.

Leviathan Axe is the most popular Fortnite pickaxe at the moment. It was added to the game in December 2020 and can be bought for 1,000 V-Bucks when listed.

Rating breakdown:

1 star : 915 votes

: 915 votes 2 stars : 149 votes

: 149 votes 3 stars : 323 votes

: 323 votes 4 stars : 908 votes

: 908 votes 5 stars: 10.8K votes

Leviathan Axe looks incredible and is ranked way ahead of the second-best Fortnite pickaxe.

