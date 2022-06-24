How Fortnite Creative mode could eventually overtake Battle Royale 

Fortnite primarily has three major gameplay modes - Battle Royale, Save The World, and Creative. While a fourth one does exist in the form of Team Rumble, most players don't talk about it anymore. Ever since the update in Chapter 2, it has lost popularity.

Currently, with Save The World losing players as well, only two modes remain in the limelight - Battle Royale and Creative. Given that Battle Royale is the main mode for most players as it includes Zero-Build and Build, it should be the most popular in-game, right? It couldn't be further from the truth.

According to Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeny, Fortnite's Creative mode is breaking records. Over 50% of all in-game playtime comes from user-generated islands and maps. While statistics may change due to the introduction of Zero-Build, they won't deviate much from the current metrics. Here's why.

Fortnite's Creative mode has become a metaverse within itself

When the term Creative mode is used in gaming, it generally refers to something that has been created by a user. In most games, this pertains to simple maps. However, when it comes to Fortnite, creativity goes far beyond mere location.

Users can create their own island, however they see fit. This includes aspects like terrain, layout, activities, and even NPCs. In short, Creative mode allows them to be gods, with their island as their own creation. The power of creative freedom is seldom available in Battle Royale games. And this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Aside from creating their own islands and having loopers play on them, they can be monetized as well. Users can earn revenue by simply having a steady stream of players utilize their creation. Although this does not hold true for those without an SAC code, it is a possibility.

With Creative 2.0 on the way, players will soon have more tools at their disposal to create islands and maps that rival even the official one made by Epic. While some readers might say that this will dilute the player base, that's far from the truth.

If anything, it will help bring more players to the game and since XP can be earned from custom maps, it'll be a win-win situation for everyone. Loopers will have more game modes to choose from, and the developers will keep building a holistic ecosystem.

If Creative dominates the game, will it affect the playability of other modes?

While a few players suspect this might happen, it logically makes no sense. Adding more creative freedom will only add options. For those who still enjoy the official modes developed by Epic Games, they won't abandon them in favor of custom islands and maps.

Furthermore, since cosmetics work in all game modes in Fortnite, players don't lose out on anything. Aside from the XP system for Creative mode needing some dire calibration, everything else already works. So when the day arrives that the in-game playtime is divided into a 75-25 ratio with Creative mode taking the larger share, there'll be no need to panic.

Epic Games will not abandon Battle Royale as Battle Passes help generate a lot of revenue. If anything, they'll seek to improve upon it further just as they are improving Creative. While this dynamic shift towards Creative may seem like a bad idea, it's just misinformation and the sensualization of half-baked truths.

