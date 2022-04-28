6 best Fortnite Battle Passes of all time, ranked

Fortnite has always followed a systematic method of rewarding players with items and XP. The game offers its players rewards that may contain different cosmetics, in-game currency (V-Bucks), or other perks. However, in order for loopers to gain these exciting rewards, they must level up by gaining XP through various methods.

The most popular way to get the rewards is through the Battle Pass, which changes every season in Fortnite. Throughout the years, the game has seen various battlepasses come and go. While some of these battlepasses were loved by the community, others were released to mixed reactions.

6 Best Fortnite Battle Passes ranked till date

1) Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass

This Battle Pass had the most hype even before it was released. Chapter 2 Season 4 of Fortnite, including the Battle Pass, was Marvel-themed, bringing various new items and cosmetics from the world of Marvel Comics for loopers to enjoy.

Fan-favorite superheroes and villians were brought as skins, with different selectable styles making it even more exciting to play. The majority of skins in the Battle Pass had a transitional emote or dance form that could be performed while playing.

2) Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass

The Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass was nothing like the loopers had witnessed before in Fortnite. Exciting new game concepts and skins were released with the pass, most famously Deadpool. The Battle Pass included the mastermind with the golden touch, Midas, who plays a crucial role in the storyline.

In this Battle Pass, users could customize a new character called Maya for the first time. Additionally, loopers could choose a side between Ghost and Shadow, unlocking the concurrent style of the Battle Pass skin, which was either White or Black. Moreover, the Battle Pass had a Level 300 skin, known as Golden Peely.

3) Chapter 1 Season 4 Battle Pass

Fortnite's Chapter 1 Season 4 is considered one of the best OG Seasons in-game, containing a lot of exciting rewards and cosmetics for players to enjoy. One of the most expensive skins that is right now in hot demand is Omega.

Omega skin was presented at the end as a tier 100 skin. Players were able to grab more OG skins such as Battlehawk, Carbide, and Zoey.

4) Chapter 1 Season 9 Battle Pass

Fortnite changed in Chapter 1 Season 9 due to the futuristic look and design presented in the season. The Battle Pass had a bearded Jonesy and a chicken robot with a dark side. New guns and items added the fun element that the season needed. Traversal emotes were also added, which caught the eye of various loopers active at that point in time.

5) Chapter 1 Season 8 Battle Pass

The clash between the three deities in Fortnite brought the community to gear up and choose their mortal foes. Chapter 1 Season 8 had a more Caribbean look with new skins and cosmetics, including backblings and sprays. One of the most iconic skins that got released was the OG "Peely" banana himself. The upgraded pass also brought in a bearded pirate with a magical effect on his hand.

6) Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass

Chapter 1 Season 2 of the game introduced the first Fortnite Battle Pass to the playerbase. This version came with 70 Tiers and used an XP system to unlock Battle Stars. Each level up granted two stars, with 10 needed for a tier up.

Players received Season XP boosts as the pass continued, allowing players to gain a steady amount of XP as the season went on. The Battle Pass provided the OG Black Knight, which is currently one of the rarest skins across the title.

Edited by Saman