3 Fortnite battle pass skins that required unbearable grind (& 3 that were easy)

Fortnite Chapter 3 might not have an unbearable XP grind, but things were much different back in the day. Players cannot even complete their battle pass, let alone the idea of having bonus rewards and styles after tier 100.

The community has evolved tremendously over the past few years. Players have learned many ways to exploit the XP system, from glitches to quests. As a result, the XP grind seems easier than ever.

On that note, here are three battle pass skins that were almost impossible to unlock and three that were a piece of cake.

Three Fortnite battle pass skins that were hardest to get

1) Omega

While many players can claim to have the Omega skin from Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 4, only a handful own the styles for it. The amount of XP required to unlock these styles was massive.

To put things in perspective, getting all the Omega styles today would mean reaching Level 400 on the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass. Despite the glitches and Creative mode, only a few players can achieve this feat.

2) Golden Peely

The Golden Peely skin is one of the most controversial battle pass outfits in Fortnite's history. Loopers had to grind hard for a banana skin and collect 29.5 million XP.

It is no surprise that unlocking Golden Peely was considered impossible in Chapter 2 Season 2. The community demanded revamping the entire XP system, as it seemed like the developers wanted to favor users who bought the battle pass.

3) Menace - Zero Point style

Getting the standard Menace skin and armor was relatively easier but unlocking the Zero Point style for the outfit in Chapter 2 Season 5, was hard for many.

The Jerseyian Drenation21 @DreNation21 I've only had supercharged for half a lv last season was easier to level up but as before we will hit lv 225 for Zero Point Menace if we believe it we can achieve it Taking the day off Fortnite lv 30 and grinding is so difficult this seasonI've only had supercharged for half a lvlast season was easier to level up but as before we will hit lv 225 for Zero Point Menaceif we believe it we can achieve it #Fortnite Taking the day off Fortnite lv 30 and grinding is so difficult this season 😑 I've only had supercharged for half a lv 😑 last season was easier to level up but as before we will hit lv 225 for Zero Point Menace 😤 if we believe it we can achieve it #Fortnite https://t.co/GfoGmwJETg

Interestingly, the XP grind in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 was considered tough. In addition, it was one of the most boring seasons ever and loopers had no incentive to login daily and grind for the skins.

Due to the monotonous season, the XP grind for Zero Point style for Menace was unbearable.

Three Fortnite skins that were easy to get

1) Spider-Man

Spider-Man might be one of the most highly-anticipated crossover skins, but it is certainly not the hardest to get. Introduced in Chapter 3 Season 1, this battle pass skin was collected by players in the first week itself.

XP glitches in Creative mode have helped players get millions of XP within minutes.

2) Carnage

Towards the end of Fortnite Chapter 2, XP glitches became prominent. Also, players discovered loopholes in the Quests and Punchcards systems in Chapter 2 Season 8, to easily earn thousands of XP.

As a result, the Carnage skin available at tier 100 of the Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass was easily unlocked by most players. They didn't have to put countless hours into the game.

3) Rick Sanchez

Like Carnage, Rick Sanchez could be unlocked from the Chapter 2 Season 7 battle pass at tier 100/Page 10. Players had to spend 9 Battle Stars to get their hands on the crossover skin.

From Team Rumble mode to Quests, there were several ways to accumulate XP loopers. While Creative glitches weren't there, a bug helped get AFK XP from the mode.

Hence, getting Rick Sanchez was much easier than the skins mentioned above. Players just had to prioritize smart work over hard work.

It is safe to assume that the XP grind in Fortnite Chapter 3 won't trouble players unless Epic Games fixes the XP glitches in Creative.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

