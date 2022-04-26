Why Midas and The Seven may secretly be working together in Fortnite

With the return of the Doomsday device in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, Loopers are assuming that Midas will play a major role in the ongoing war.

Midas created the Doomsday device in Chapter 2 Season 2, to fight the storm and break the loop. However, the Imagined Order stopped him from doing so.

Now that Dr. Slone is planning to use her own Doomsday device, The Seven might reach out to Midas for help. Right now, he seems to be the only person with the brains to vanquish Dr. Slone's Doomsday machine.

G.H.O.S.T. flags spotted at The Daily Bugle and Condo Canyon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Before jumping to any conclusions, it is important for readers to take stock of the several events that are taking place on the island at the moment.

Agent Jonesy has confirmed that the IO has a Doomsday division, and one of the devices is already under production. The rogue agent is terrified and expects Loopers to set up cameras in Loot Lake to gather more information.

HYPEX @HYPEX According to Jonesy's challenges (noticed by @Egyptian_Leaker ), he asks you to "put recon cameras near Loot Lake" to "Get more info about IO's Doomsday Device" And in the last territories map stage we could see that the IO gets to keep Loot Late, we could get an event there According to Jonesy's challenges (noticed by @Egyptian_Leaker), he asks you to "put recon cameras near Loot Lake" to "Get more info about IO's Doomsday Device" And in the last territories map stage we could see that the IO gets to keep Loot Late, we could get an event there 👀 https://t.co/Q4TYH3b1sT

Moreover, players have spotted G.H.O.S.T. flags in POIs like the Daily Bugle and Condo Canyon. The organization first appeared in Chapter 2 Season 1, and Midas seemed to be their leader.

It is worth noting that G.H.O.S.T. flags have been placed in locations that The Seven took from the Imagined Order. This means that G.H.O.S.T. is somehow associated with The Seven, and it further strengthens the claims about Midas working with them.

Fortnite News @SentinelCentral



The last time they appeared was during Chapter 2 Season 3, so I’m excited to see what Epic has in store for them Multiple GHOST flags have now appeared, confirming that their placement was on purpose.The last time they appeared was during Chapter 2 Season 3, so I’m excited to see what Epic has in store for them Multiple GHOST flags have now appeared, confirming that their placement was on purpose. The last time they appeared was during Chapter 2 Season 3, so I’m excited to see what Epic has in store for them 👀 https://t.co/HpbixwDiAJ

Will Midas return to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 2?

The Doomsday device created by Midas was supposed to break the loop. Fan theories claim that the anti-hero of Fortnite's complicated lore was able to escape the loop and teleport to the DC universe like The Foundation. This explains why there's a Midas Rex skin with cosmetics that have DC rarity.

Equalizer @The_Equalizer74 So @FortniteGame wanna explain how Midas Rex is legendary but the Pickaxes are DC? So @FortniteGame wanna explain how Midas Rex is legendary but the Pickaxes are DC? https://t.co/qDbPagv1Ta

It's possible that Midas met The Foundation when he escaped Apollo (Chapter 2 island). Like The Seven, he is against the Imagined Order, and it makes perfect sense for him to support The Foundation and his team in the war.

Midas could also be a double agent who is pretending to be the IO's enemy. It could be that he taught them how to make the Doomsday machine and was a part of their Doomsday division.

Looking at these factors, it won't be a surprise if Midas returns in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, and becomes a deciding factor in the war. He's been a fan-favorite character since Chapter 2, and the community would love to know what he's been up to in all these years.

