Do Fortnite XP glitches still work in Chapter 3 Season 2?

Ever since Fortnite Chapter 3 began, XP glitches have helped Loopers level up with ease. The amount of XP maps that showed up was in the hundreds. However, taking the lessons learned from last season, Epic Games has found ways of dealing with XP glitches. Fortunately, banning players is not one of them yet.

With the new Unreal Engine 5 now working as intended, the developers have a tighter grip when it comes to XP glitches and exploits. However, that does not mean they've stopped working completely. According to Glitch King, despite Epic patching holes in the XP system, there are custom maps that grant a lot of XP, and one of these is his own creation.

XP glitches aren't going away anytime soon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Although Glitch King's early seasonal maps provided 50,000 - 200,000 XP in a second, Epic Games disabled them. Nevertheless, that's not stopping him from creating more XP maps that work. To bypass the bottlenecking of the developers, he's created a map that offers multiple ways to earn XP.

To get to the map, Loopers must use the following code: 6379-7105-3734

Once loaded in, there are a couple of things that players can do to earn XP. However, GKI mentions that since XP earned will vary from player to player, there's no telling how much XP each person will get. Nevertheless, here are the activities that will provide players with XP on the map:

Destroying beds.

Killing bots.

Killing chickens.

Buying items using gold

Eliminating opponents

Playtime XP.

In addition to these tasks, players can even buy small and large amounts of XP by using Gold Coins. These can be earned by completing the various aforementioned tasks. Given how easy they are to complete, users will be able to amass coins with ease.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Is it worth using XP glitches to level up in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

The answer to this question will depend a lot on the individual player. The XP glitch maps are not really worthwhile for Loopers who enjoy playing live matches and completing challenges/milestones. Given how much XP one can earn by completing a few milestones, it makes no sense to do mundane, repetitive tasks for XP.

On the other side of the spectrum, XP glitch maps are a blessing in disguise for players who want to max out their Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. Rather than fighting other opponents and trying to earn XP, doing repetitive tasks at their own pace is a good alternative. Although it may get boring, it's a sure-shot way to level up in peace.

Are there any repercussions of using XP glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

Currently, there hasn't been much chatter on social media regarding players getting banned from using XP glitches in Fortnite. Although this would mean that XP glitches are safe, it's more than likely due to the fact that Epic Games has been actively disabling XP glitches.

Since banning players outright for no fault of their own makes no sense, this is a better alternative. That being said, Loopers should use XP glitches/maps at their own discretion. While a permanent ban is not likely to happen, getting a temporary ban is a possibility.

