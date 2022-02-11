8 gold themed Fortnite skins, ranked based on design

Gold-themed skins in Fortnite have gained a lot of prominence lately, thanks to Midas. The character is based on a Greek god, and like its namesake, Midas also has the ability to turn everything it touches into gold.

Chapter 2 Season 2 introduced the trend of gold-themed skins in Fortnite. The Battle Pass bonus rewards included golden edit styles for Peely, Midas, Skye, and other characters. Ever since, there have been a ton of gold skins in the Battle Pass and the Item Shop.

Here are 8 gold themed skins in Fortnite, ranked based on design.

Eight best gold themed skins in Fortnite

8) Peely

A golden banana doesn't differ much from a yellow banana, which is why Peely is the lowest ranked skin on this list. The only reason this skin is popular in Fortnite is the unbearable XP grind that was required to unlock it.

Peely's gold edit style became a status symbol, but never stood out for design. Regardless, anyone who owns this skin must be respected for their hard work.

7) Cluck

Cluck is a character that couldn't really make an impact even after turning gold. The gold style looked unusual on a bulky bird, and there were no additional elements in the skin.

Cluck's gold style was available during Chapter 2 Season 6, at Lv. 180 of the Battle Pass. After collecting over 12 million XP, getting this skin was a tremendous disappointment for players.

6) Tarana

The gold Tarana skin from Chapter 2 Season 6 initially received a good response, but could not remain relevant for more than a few weeks. Despite being all gold, it was highly detailed and even the primal attire somehow suited the theme.

Having said that, many skins in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass were considered much better than Tarana. Interestingly enough, her original X-Tinction Armor style ended up being more popular than the gold edit style.

5) Spire Assassin

Spire Assassin is marginally better than other Chapter 2 Season 6 skins, because the developers added special effects to it. The character's chest glowed with a purple light and it appeared to be containing Spire's energy. Moreover, Spire Assassin's mask matched the all-gold theme.

The helmet and eyes also emitted purple rays but Spire Assassin received a mixed response from players. It was available on Lv. 210 of the Battle Pass, and many thought it wasn't worth the effort.

4) Orelia

Orelia was introduced as the female counterpart to Fortnite's Oro (who is often called a snapshot of Midas). Unlike other gold skins in the game, Orelia wears a white outfit and a ton of detailed jewelry.

Being 'gold' is not the only highlight of the skin, and it deserves appreciation for it. Orelia also has golden hair and wears a shiny golden crown that gives her the look of a queen.

3) Raz

Raz will always remain one of the most mysterious characters in Fortnite. He seemed important in Chapter 2 Season 6, but most likely died in an explosion.

The original Raz skin and its Glyphmaster edit styles were good, but the golden edit style undoubtedly was the best. The mask hanging from his waist and the hoop around his neck looked amazing in gold, and the outfit was worth the XP grind.

Also, Spire's purple energy glowing alongside the gold significantly improved the overall look of the outfit.

2) Wukong

To be fair, Wukong is the perfect example of how gold themed skins in Fortnite should be. Making the entire skin gold seems like a lazy job, while just adding gold to certain parts of the skin looks creative.

Wukong is an OG Legendary outfit that wears a dashing red outfit with gold-themed armor, shoulder guards, belt, and helmet. The skin doesn't look excessively gold, and the color scheme is perfect.

1) Midsummer Midas

A character based on the God of Gold naturally deserves the top spot here. However, it is worth noting that we're not talking about the golden edit style from the Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass, but the Midsummer Midas skin from the Item Shop.

This reactive outfit from Chapter 2 Season 7 allowed players to turn every weapon they touched into gold. Also, upon every elimination, Midas' tattoos, arms, and backbling turn golden.

Midsummer Midas is the skin that best represents the character, and it is definitely worth every penny.

