Fortnite is bringing back Omega with all its glory, and then some

Fans are still eagerly waiting for the release of the Fortnite survey skins, which were teased a while ago. One of the skins was of the Omega Knight, a reskin of the Tier 100 skin from the Season 4 Battle Pass.

The Omega skin has always been a hit. Given its design and storyline with Carbide, this was one of the first superhero-villain pairs in the Battle Royale game. Clearly, Omega is not only a good-looking skin but also has a sentimental value attached to it.

When fans noticed that Epic Games planned to dress Omega up in medieval armor and give him a gigantic sword, they could not control their emotions. The return of the Omega Knight skin in Fortnite soon rose to the top of fans' demands, and Epic has finally listened.

In the latest update (v20.20), the developers finally added the meta tag for the Omega Knight skin. Dataminers have confirmed that the skin will arrive before Chapter 3 Season 2 ends.

The Omega Knight skin in Fortnite is finally here

Skin surveys are a great way for Epic Games to allow the community to choose the cosmetic items it wants in the game. In a recent survey, the developers offered a reskin inspired by the Omega skin from the Chapter 1 Season 4 Battle Pass.

The skin looks huge, with clunky armor and a massive sword. However, regardless of its looks, players cannot wait for the skin to finally make an appearance.

Fortunately, the Fortnite community received some good news after the release of the most recent patch update. In Fortnite update v20.20, Epic added the meta tag: "CarbideKnightMale.” Carbide was the codename used for both Carbide and Omega skins back in Season 4.

Shiina @ShiinaBR THE OMEGA SURVEY SKIN WILL SOON BE ADDED TO THE GAME!!



Epic added this MetaTag today: "CarbideKnightMale"



"Carbide" is the code name for the Omega and Carbide outfits! THE OMEGA SURVEY SKIN WILL SOON BE ADDED TO THE GAME!!Epic added this MetaTag today: "CarbideKnightMale""Carbide" is the code name for the Omega and Carbide outfits! https://t.co/eYBnoZ7l75

The same survey leaked the Origin and the Imagined skins as well. Players saw both these skins arrive in the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass. Therefore, there is no doubt that the Omega Knight skin is also right around the corner.

Fans must note that Epic Games has made no announcement regarding the same, thus all information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Other Fortnite survey skins fans are eagerly waiting for

The Omega Knight skin will soon arrive in the game. However, this means that Epic Games might also consider other skins from the same survey, including the Casual Midas skin, Purple Knight, and the Goth Anime Girl.

The increasing number of collaborations makes it feel like there is a lack of original skins in the game. However, the arrival of these skins will undoubtedly make the cosmetics in the game feel balanced and keep players happy.

