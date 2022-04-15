5 most anticipated Fortnite skins of 2022

Players love it when original Fortnite skins arrive in the game. Amid several collaborations, an original skin is always a pleasant sight. Fortunately, previous skin surveys have shown several much-anticipated designs that fans could see in 2022.

From versions of popular outfits to entirely new ones, the surveys included some really cool designs. Ever since these skins were first leaked, fans have been looking forward to their arrival.

Some of the skins from these surveys have already arrived in the game. This means the others can't be far behind, and players might get to actually use them in the game later this year.

Original Fortnite skins that players want to see this year

Given the rate at which Epic Games is releasing skins from the surveys, players are likely to end up seeing some unique skins in the item shop by the end of 2022.

1) Casual Midas

Midas is one of the most popular skins in the entire game. In fact, players are willing to buy any skin inspired by the character, which is why Shadow Midas and Midas Rex have also been extremely popular.

Therefore, ever since the skin survey teased Casual Midas, players have been desperately waiting for the skin to finally arrive. Hopefully, Epic Games will release yet another version of the Midas skin in 2022.

2) Mechanical Vi

The original Crew Pack skin belonging to the Fox Clan is an extremely popular outfit. This is why fans were excited to see the new outfit style for the Vi Fortnite skin in a recent survey.

However, the longer players have to wait for this skin to arrive in the game, the more disappointed they are likely to get. If this skin ends up being part of a future Battle Pass, a large number of players will be ecstatic to use the Mechanical Vi skin.

Fstevens @DarkFStevens @FitzyLeakz @FortniteGame Is this one just a restyle though? Since everyone has the original. Except me because I would really love this! Or is it going to be something everyone can purchase @FitzyLeakz @FortniteGame Is this one just a restyle though? Since everyone has the original. Except me because I would really love this! Or is it going to be something everyone can purchase https://t.co/lAUhCIQ2GL

3) Medieval Omega

Omega was one of the first-ever anti-heroes to ever set foot on the island. His enmity with Carbide made for an excellent piece of storytelling back in Chapter 1.

While the Season 4 tier 100 Battle Pass skin from the same chapter was impressive, it doesn't compare with this one.

The Medieval Omega skin could turn out to be one of the best skins to ever arrive in the game, and players are eagerly waiting for its release. In fact, it will be even better if he arrives as a Mythic boss in Fortnite and drops his sword as a Mythic weapon when eliminated.

Toxic Richtofen @ToxicRichtofen @FitzyLeakz @FortniteGame As someone who worked hard to complete the original Omega skin i would lik this one @FitzyLeakz @FortniteGame As someone who worked hard to complete the original Omega skin i would lik this one https://t.co/Zofh9soWxE

4) Purple Cube Knight

The Origin, or former Cube King, has stepped foot on the island and might need Cube Knights to help him fight the IO. A Purple Cube Knight skin was leaked some months ago, and fans hoped it would be a part of Chapter 2, Season 8. But they were left disappointed.

Fortunately, Epic Games can make up for the lost opportunity by releasing the skin in 2022. As the war between The Seven and IO gets more intense, players can expect to see many new original skins, including the Purple Cube Knight.

5) Goth Anime Girl

Anime skins in Fortnite are getting more popular by the day. Almost every Battle Pass has had an anime skin over the last few seasons. Hence, the Goth Anime Girl leaked in a skin survey a short while ago could also be a part of a future Battle Pass.

The cel-shaded skin designs are extremely popular among players, with the Erisa skin from Chapter 3, Season 2 being the latest hit. If Epic Games plays its cards right, Goth Anime Girl could be the next most popular anime skin.

Epic Games really needs to strike a balance between original Fortnite skins and collaborations. Hopefully, 2022 is the year when fans end up seeing more original characters arrive in the Battle Royale game.

