8 once-popular Fortnite skins that no one uses anymore

Skins in Fortnite have a way of getting popular. It is usually the most exclusive and rare skin or the most hyped skin that every player desires. However, with the number of cosmetics released every season, even popular outfits get outdated.

Since its inception, the title has seen players stan over many skins. The likes of Spider-Man and Midas are recent examples of skins that everyone in the game uses. However, back in the day, when these skins didn't exist, players were crazy about other outfits.

Unfortunately, those skins can hardly be seen in the game anymore. Either they have become extremely rare, or players are just bored of them and have new popular skins to use.

Popular Fortnite skins that are now forgotten

Most of the popular skins from the earliest seasons are hard to come by due to the lack of original players still playing the game.

8) Skull Trooper

Skull Trooper skin in the game (Image via Epic Games)

One of the most coveted skins available at one point in time, players hardly want to use the Skull Trooper in Fortnite. From being sold for thousands of dollars to having no value at all, this skin has been a through a roller coaster ride for popularity. However, with so many versions of the Skull Trooper skin in the game right now, players are no longer crazy about it.

7) Brite Bomber

Yet another OG skin that is no longer popular, the Brite Bomber was a fan favorite back in Chapter 1. Even though the skin isn't as rare as the other skins on this list, players still loved using the Brite Bomber in Fortnite. Unfortunately, the craze for Brite Bomber slowly died down as Epic Games released more exciting skins over the last couple of years.

6) Omega

Omega skin in the game (Image via Epic Games)

Grinding till Tier 100 in the early Battle Passes was extremely difficult. Hence, all those who managed to unlock Omega back in Chapter 1 Season 4, made it a point to use him as often as they could. Omega was also one of the coolest-looking skins released until Season 4, making him even more popular. Sadly, the arrival of the likes of Ice King and Marvel skins forced Omega into the forgotten lands.

5) Marshmello

Marshmello hosted one of the first music concerts in Fortnite. The developers also dedicated an Icon Series skin to the DJ that got extremely popular among players. For a long while after the concert, the lobbies were filled with players dressed as Marshmello. His iconic headgear could be spotted all over the map until Travis Scott and Ariana Grande replaced him in popularity.

4) Renegade Raider

Renegade Raider skin (Image via Epic Games)

Season 1 Fortnite players hardly play the game anymore. Naturally, skins from that season, such as the Renegade Raider, are difficult to come by in 2022 lobbies. Even after being one of the most sought-after skins at one point in time, the era of the Renegade Raider is long gone. Her popularity decreased further after Epic Games introduced several reskins inspired by the original version.

3) Custom Superhero

Back when the Custom Superhero skin was broken beyond repair, every player wanted to take advantage of the pay-to-win skin. Fortunately, the developers were quick to take action and fix the skin as soon as possible. Once the skin was no longer pay-to-win, its demand decreased rapidly as it became just another skin in the game.

2) John Wick

John Wick skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Another popular Tier 100 Battle Pass skin was the Grim Reaper from Season 3. He appeared exactly like Keanu Reeves in John Wick, which made almost everyone grind the entire Pass. Unfortunately, Epic Games soon released an official John Wick skin in Fortnite. Once everyone had the skin, it lost its special status, and players stopped using it.

T5G @Top5Gamingx 4 years ago today Fortnite Season 3 released and introduced.. the OG John Wick skin 4 years ago today Fortnite Season 3 released and introduced.. the OG John Wick skin https://t.co/vnyVjRPh9z

1) Peely

Almost all Fortnite cosmetics are based on human characters. Naturally, when the Peely skin arrived, everyone was crazy about it. His goofy appearance made him extremely popular among fans. Even his recent cel-shaded Toon Peely version became popular for a brief while. Sadly, players soon realized that this skin was way too easy to spot around the map and slowly moved to other popular skins.

Players might spot these skins every once in a while. However, they are extremely hard to come by as they are no longer popular. Instead, skins like Naruto, Erisa, Dr. Slone, Origin, etc., are now leading the popularity contest.

