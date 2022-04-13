5 Fortnite glitches you need to try in Chapter 3 Season 2 before they're patched

Glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 are getting out of hand. Apart from the ever-so-popular XP glitches, there are several hilarious glitches that players might enjoy.

With building returning to Chapter 3 Season 2, casual players certainly need new ways to entertain themselves. While game-breaking glitches in games are generally frustrating, there are some harmless glitches that are entertaining to exploit and add an element of fun to the overall Fortnite experience.

However, the game's developers are usually quick to fix any glitches that are reported. Therefore, players might have an extremely small window to try these glitches before they are fixed.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 glitches players need to try

Here are some of the most interesting glitches from Chapter 3 Season 2 that players need to try before they get patched out:

1) Combat AR in Tent

Players got to test both the Combat AR and the MK-Seven before putting in their funding station votes. However, some players were smart enough to store the Combat AR in their Tents. Surprisingly, even after MK-Seven AR won the vote and forced the Combat AR to remain in the vault, it is still available in Tents.

Thanks to recurring Tent glitches in Fortnite, players can store limited time weapons and items and access them even after they are removed from the game.

2) Infinite Sprint

Tactical Sprint is one of the newest introductions to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. This feature allows players to run faster than usual, but comes with a stamina bar to limit it. Players go back to their usual speed once the stamina bar runs out.

However, there is a way to gain infinite stamina for the Tactical Sprint by tweaking certain settings. Players simply need to turn their 'Toggle Sprint' setting off and bind their sprint keys to the mouse wheel. After doing this, players can spam the mouse wheel up and down to run infinitely.

3) Siege Cannon glitch

One of the most hilarious glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 involves the newly introduced Siege Cannon and a dumpster. If players manage to shoot themselves directly into a dumpster from a Siege Cannon and hide inside it, they will not lose the launch flying effect immediately.

Leaving the dumpster will once again launch players high up in the air and they can travel further.

4) Tank Rift Glitch

One of the rifts on the map is actually glitched and if players enter it using a tank, they fall underneath the map and die. The rift can be found on the western-most point of the map, right inside the Seven territory above Camp Cuddle.

This game-breaking glitch in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is a must-try, but players should not attempt it more than once if they value their stats.

5) Merged Skin glitch

Players who still have the last of the Week 3 quests involving a disguise can get a skin for free. Moreover, this glitched quest allows players to merge two outfit styles of a skin into one.

Players should equip the unlockable style of a skin and enter a match. After this, they should wear the disguise and complete the quest. Once the quest is complete, players will end up getting their unlockable outfit style merged with the base outfit.

These Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 glitches are truly hilarious and players must try them out at least once. Many of these have already gone viral and will likely be fixed by Epic soon. Instead of trying XP glitches, players can opt to have fun with these glitches in the game.

