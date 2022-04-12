The departure of MK-Seven AR from Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 came as a significant disappointment to players. Not having the best weapon from the previous season left a massive hole in the loot pool for the new season.

Fortunately, Epic Games gives players another chance at getting their favorite weapon back through funding stations. The second round of funding asked fans to choose between MK-Seven and Combat AR, and the former won by a landslide.

Following its victory over Combat AR, MK-Seven was unvaulted and added to the game. This has made players curious about where to find MK-7 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. Fortunately, coming across the popular weapon isn't that hard, and players have a chance to obtain it from any chest on the island.

MK-Seven AR is now available in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The battle between MK-Seven and Combat AR wasn't even close. As soon as the funding stations were revealed, players knew which weapon they wanted to vote for. Naturally, it only took them a couple of days to fund the entire amount for MK-Seven AR.

Since the funding is now complete, MK-Seven AR has been added to the regular loot pool of the game. Therefore, players have a chance to find them in any chest around the island.

Fortnite @FortniteGame You (and your bars) have decided!



The MK-Seven AR is the preferred weapon to stay on the Island. You (and your bars) have decided! The MK-Seven AR is the preferred weapon to stay on the Island. https://t.co/EwOWCiGyA3

It will be hard to find rarer variants of the weapon in normal loot. However, the gun is available up to the legendary variant, and players can obtain the gold MK-Seven AR in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 if they are lucky enough.

Fortnite players react to the return of MK-Seven in Chapter 3 Season 2

Spamming builds and lasering players using the red dot sight on MK-Seven are still fresh in the players' memory, and the weapon has already returned to haunt them again. The casual players decided to stick with a broken gun compared to the one that required skill.

The decision to fund MK-Seven instead of Combat AR has been heavily criticized by many. The return of the broken weapon has left several players disappointed, and they haven't held back from expressing their concerns.

me @Matt68495761 @FortniteGame Yes I love guns that kill you in under a second with 100% accuracy @FortniteGame Yes I love guns that kill you in under a second with 100% accuracy

CactusManGaming @CactusManCurtis @FortniteGame We decided? no Fresh decided and got what he wanted again because he rigged the vote again with another giveaway @FortniteGame We decided? no Fresh decided and got what he wanted again because he rigged the vote again with another giveaway

#VannyPlushForDrewski @DrewskiGames24 @FortniteGame I speak for the entire Fortnite community when I say that we didn’t want this @FortniteGame I speak for the entire Fortnite community when I say that we didn’t want this

It will be interesting to see how long it takes before players get frustrated with MK-Seven AR. Hopefully, the weapon isn't as broken as its previous version from Chapter 3 Season 1.

What can fans see in the next funding station vote in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

Following the successful conclusion of the two votes, players are gearing up for more funding station votes to unvault exciting items. Players missed a chance to unvault the hilarious Boogie Bomb back in Chapter 2 Season 8. Epic Games might give players yet another opportunity to bring back the goofy item in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



Which item will you vote for? The next War Effort round will decide whether the COMBAT SHOTGUN or the BOOGIE BOMB will be unvaulted...Which item will you vote for? The next War Effort round will decide whether the COMBAT SHOTGUN or the BOOGIE BOMB will be unvaulted... 😳Which item will you vote for? 👀 https://t.co/Lb31A6FOO8

Apart from the Boogie Bomb, there are several Mythic weapons that players might want to use again. These could also be a part of the funding station votes in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Hopefully, players can once again wreak havoc using Raz's Explosive Bow to become Thanos using the Infinity Gauntlet. It will be interesting to see what choice is present in the next vote and if it is as one-sided as the MK-Seven one.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar