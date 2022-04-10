All funding station locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Epic Games has introduced funding stations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, and players can now vote for the items and weapons they want in the game. Many such stations are spread across the island, and players will have to visit these to pledge Gold Bars for their preferred item.

Funding stations are a recent addition to the Battle Royale game and first appeared in Chapter 2 Season 8. However, they instantly became popular as they gave the community a chance at deciding what came out of the vault. As the war between the Imagined Order and the Seven grows hostile, players need to choose their arsenal.

The first two votes are already over. After funding the Armored Battle Bus, the most recent poll was between the Combat AR and MK-Seven AR in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

On the one hand, players had a heavy damage weapon but with high recoil. On the other hand, they had one of the most broken weapons to arrive in the Battle Royale game. Ultimately, loopers ended up choosing the MK-Seven AR.

Where to find the funding stations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

To vote for their preferred weapon or item, players will have to find a funding station first. Several funding stations are located all around the map. Players can visit any location to pledge their gold bars for the item they want to come out of the vault.

Earlier, players pledged their Gold Bars for the Armored Battle Bus at Synapse Station and Sanctuary stations. However, with the arrival of a new vote, the previous stations have been disabled.

Hence, players have started looking for the funding station locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. Thankfully, there is a board at almost all named locations on the map, so finding one won’t be that hard.

Players can find funding stations at the following locations:

Logjam Lumberyard Camp Cuddle Greasy Grove Rocky Reels Chonkers Speedway Condo Canyon The Joneses Sanctuary Daily Bugle Sleepy Sound Coney Crossroads Shifty Shafts Tilted Towers

Only three named locations on the Fortnite map don’t have a funding station yet. However, as the season progresses, players might soon be able to find a board for these POIs as well.

Which items have been funded so far in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Combat AR would have been the perfect weapon if building hadn’t returned to the Battle Royale game. Unfortunately, the high recoil and slow fire rate make it less viable in build battles.

MK-Seven AR, on the other hand, has a notorious reputation for spamming builds and shooting through them. Even if that gets fixed, the weapon still has a high rate of fire and a red-dot sight that makes it precise.

Naturally, players ended up preferring the MK-Seven AR for the latest vote. Before this, there was a single item to be funded. Thus, the Armored Battle Bus won unopposed. So far, two votes have already concluded, and more might arrive in the future. Players can expect items like Boogie Bombs to be a part of future votes.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar