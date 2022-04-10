10 female Fortnite skins that are an absolute must-buy

Female skins in Fortnite have some of the best-designed cosmetics across gaming titles. There are hundreds of female skins, and some are clearly better than the others. In fact, several female skins are even better than their male counterparts.

Many female skins set fashion trends and are perfect for cosplaying. There are several others that inspire players due to their powerful nature. Clearly, players should not miss out on some of the coolest female skins to have arrived in the game.

Best female Fortnite skins that players should buy

1) Valkyrie

The Norse theme of Chapter 1 Season 6 introduced players to Valkyrie, one of the greatest female fighters. Many believe this skin to be even better than Ragnarok, her male counterpart. Combined with her cosmetics, this female skin is extremely desirable and worth the 2,000 V-Bucks price tag.

2) Cube Queen

The antagonist of Chapter 2 Season 8 was the Queen of Reality herself. This powerful character wanted to destroy the entire Fortnite world and almost succeeded in it.

Clearly, even for the wrong reasons, the Cube Queen in Fortnite might be very inspirational for many and is clearly a must-have female skin.

Those who managed to snag the Cube Queen bundle also received some of the coolest cosmetics in the game. Her glider makes it appear like players are descending from the sky on stairs, pairing up perfectly with the magnificent skin.

3) Dr. Slone

Ever since Chapter 2 Season 7, Dr. Slone has risen to become one of the most important characters in Fortnite's lore. The IO boss has betrayed Loopers on countless occasions and has now launched an all-out war against the Seven.

Slone is a textbook 'Boss Lady,' and her skin even comes with a combat outfit style.

Slone was available in the Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass, and fans should hope that she arrives in the Item Shop in the future. Having this female outfit is absolutely necessary, as she might go down as a legend in the history of the Battle Royale game.

4) The Imagined

The mystery of the Sisters from the Seven was finally revealed in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 with the arrival of The Imagined. Players had only heard about her and seen her in images and statues before she stepped foot on the island.

Playing as one of the only female members of a group powerful enough to save the Zero Point will never get boring. Naturally, players should get their hands on The Imagined skin as soon as possible.

Mike (#MementoMori) @TheMilkieShake



Builders don't know what to do when you're good at sprinting and climbing over walls. Got me a victory royale as The Imagined. #Fortnite Builders don't know what to do when you're good at sprinting and climbing over walls. Got me a victory royale as The Imagined. #Fortnite Builders don't know what to do when you're good at sprinting and climbing over walls. https://t.co/MqKEg3QOE2

5) Ice Queen

Players witnessed the entire island being frozen over by the Ice King in Chapter 2 Season 7. This powerful character also had a queen who was a part of the item shop and cost 2,000 V-Bucks.

This female Fortnite skin had four different outfit styles in black, gold, blue, and silver. In fact, many players might agree that the Ice Queen skin was even better than the Ice King.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



The new Ice Queen Outfit and Icebringer Pickaxe are in the Item Shop! Long live the queen.The new Ice Queen Outfit and Icebringer Pickaxe are in the Item Shop! Long live the queen. 👑The new Ice Queen Outfit and Icebringer Pickaxe are in the Item Shop! https://t.co/mjjjG3Bu3w

6) Sakura

Epic Games did not forget one of the most popular female anime characters while introducing the Naruto x Fortnite collaboration. Sakura also arrived along with Sasuke, Naruto, and Kakashi as Chapter 2 Season 8 ended.

Given the popularity of Naruto and the number of fans Sakura has, she might just be the most popular female skin in the game. Given the fact that she keeps appearing in the Item Shop, players can get their hands on this outfit the next time she pops up.

7) Black Widow

Natasha Romanoff was one of the first Marvel superheroes to arrive in the Battle Royale game. The Black Widow skin was first released in Season 8 during the Fortnite X Avengers: Endgame crossover event and cost 1,500 V-Bucks.

Black Widow is a deadly assassin and one of the best Avengers, despite having no superpowers. She has been an inspiration to many of her fans and makes for the perfect female skin to have in one's locker.

8) Ariana Grande

Fortnite Concerts are always a blast, and Ariana Grande's Rift Tour was no less. The popular singer took fans on a mesmerizing journey through her music. Epic Games also released her Icon Series skin, so that fans could attend the concert as Ariana herself.

With so many people idolizing Ariana Grande in real life, being able to play as her in their favorite Battle Royale game is always exciting. Hence, the pop star is certainly a must-have female skin.

9) Loserfruit

Esports and Gaming has been a male-dominated industry for quite some time. Therefore, when Loserfruit became the first female streamer to get her own Icon Series skin in Fortnite, a new trend was set.

10) Marigold

Marigold might not be as popular as the Midas skin, but she is, after all, a walking reminder of the Golden King himself. Rumored to be the wife of the most popular skin in the game, Marigold is always in high demand.

Marigold is a must-have skin for all the players who keep imagining a female version of the Midas skin. Moreover, it will be exciting to see Midas and Marigold make a comeback to the Lore.

Many female Fortnite skins are visually appealing and also have a great story behind them. However, the aforementioned skins are a must-buy, and players shouldn't even think twice if they appear in the Item Shop.

