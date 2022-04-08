Fortnite brings back the infamous Rock Family from Chapter 1 map

Epic Games bringing back the infamous Fortnite Rock Family from Chapter 1 has fans overjoyed. The Rock as Foundation is no longer the highlight of the season as Rock Father, Rock Mother, Rock Kid, and Rock Dog return in Chapter 3 Season 2.

After being submerged in the sand for so long, the Rock Family has finally emerged onto the island. Similar to their previous appearances, the rocks are already on the move, and it will be interesting to see where their journey leads them.

The return of Rock Family has brought back a nostalgic piece of the original storyline. Everyone who played the game back then and is still actively playing it is excited to see the four massive rocks shaping the future of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Where is the Rock Family in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

Following the release of update v20.00, players first started witnessing the Rock Family emerging from the sand around Condo Canyon. It took the family one whole update to come out of the sand as the mother and the kid were reunited.

Rock Father is still trying to pull Rock Dog out of the sand, and players might have to wait until the next update to see all of them together. However, once the entire family is reunited, they might resume their journey from where they left off.

Fortnite News 💥 @FortniteBR



They moved around the Island every week during Season 7 - Season X. The Rock Family from Chapter 1 can be found buried under the sand near Condo Canyon!They moved around the Island every week during Season 7 - Season X. #Fortnite The Rock Family from Chapter 1 can be found buried under the sand near Condo Canyon!They moved around the Island every week during Season 7 - Season X. #Fortnite https://t.co/IMz7eEuqcE

The return of the Rock Family cannot be purposeless. They might have a small role to play in the larger picture of the war between the IO and the Seven.

Last we heard, the family was living happily at the end of Season X. The IO somehow managed to capture Rock Dog back in Chapter 2 Season 5, but he was freed with the destruction of the IO base once the chapter ended. It seems like the Rock Family in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has a bone to pick.

Players react to the Rock Family returning in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The return of Rock Family is one of the best things that has happened this season since the Zero Build LTM. While update v20.10 was a bit of a let-down for players, at least an interesting bit of Fortnite history has returned. As soon as players started to witness these interesting rock creatures, they couldn't control their excitement.

Players react to the return of the Rock Family in Chapter 3 Season 2 (Image via FNBRFeed/YouTube)

The journey of the Rock Family has always been interesting to follow. Naturally, players want to know what they are up to following their return in Chapter 3 Season 2. For now, the family is still trying to regroup and figure out what is happening, and players will get to see more from them in future updates.

