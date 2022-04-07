How many free V-Bucks can you earn in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

One of the ways to earn free V-bucks in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is through the Battle Pass. Naturally, players often wonder how many free V-Bucks they can gain from the pass.

Similar to all previous Battle Passes, the one for Chapter 3 Season 2 also costs 950 V-Bucks. However, players end up getting way more in-game currency after completing the pass. Out of this, a small amount of V-bucks is available to free-to-play players as well.

Out of all the games that offer rewards to both paid and free Battle Pass players, Fortnite certainly has the best deal. In fact, if players save up enough from the free rewards, they can also purchase a Battle Pass entirely for free after a couple of seasons.

How to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass

Most of the free rewards in Epic's Battle Royale game are available through exciting in-game challenges. However, getting free V-Bucks doesn't even require the completion of challenges. Instead, players must simply progress through the Battle Pass and complete the free tiers to earn free V-Bucks.

The premium Battle Pass costs 950 V-Bucks, and once players complete it, they can earn 1,500 V-Bucks from it. There are 15 separate tiers with 100 V-Bucks as rewards, which can be unlocked for 5 Battle Stars each. Fortunately, out of these 15, three belong to the free tiers.

Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass page 2 with 100 free V-Bucks (Image via Epic Games)

Therefore, players can earn 300 free V-Bucks in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 from the Battle Pass. They can get 100 V-Bucks each for free from Pages 2, 6, and 10, respectively.

Players can purchase the Fortnite Battle Pass for free after three seasons

Since one season guarantees 300 free V-Bucks, players should save up for at least three seasons to purchase a Battle Pass for free. With the help of a free tier from the fourth season, players will have 1,000 V-Bucks, out of which 950 can be used to purchase the Battle Pass.

Once players buy the premium Battle Pass from Chapter 3 Season 2 for free, they will always have enough V-Bucks to purchase future Battle Passes. In fact, over the course of a couple of seasons, players might accumulate enough extra V-Bucks that they can splurge on some premium skins or bundles.

Clearly, Epic Games has ensured that its Battle Royale is an enjoyable experience for free-to-play and pay-to-win players alike.

