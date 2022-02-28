Is Peely a pay-to-win Fortnite skin? Hitbox differences explained

The Peely skin is among the most popular skins in Fortnite and Epic Games have come out with several variations of the skin as well. However, the original Peely skin remains a fan favorite and the yellow-colored banana outfit has become almost synonymous with the game.

The skin's reactive feature mimics the ripening of a real-life banana. He will be greenish-yellow at the start of the match, turning a deeper yellow and even gaining brown spots as the match progresses. However, due to its odd shape as part human and part banana, many players in the community wonder whether Peely is a pay-to-win Fortnite skin or not.

Answering if Peely is a pay-to-win Fortnite skin

A Fortnite skin is considered pay-to-win when it offers certain in-game advantages to the player. Generally, Epic Games designs all the skins in the same way and none of the cosmetic items in the game are supposed to give players any sort of in-game benefit.

Despite this, a few skins don't fall into this category, and the community labeled these skins pay-to-win. So is Peely a pay-to-win skin? The answer is a clear no.

Fortnite skins come in various shapes and sizes and despite the popular belief that skins have different hitboxes based on their sizes, this isn't the case. The size of any skin does not define the size of the hitbox and the developers have a predetermined hitbox size that is the same for all skins. This means that no specific skin in the game has a small or large hitbox.

So it doesn't matter if Peely's head is bigger than his whole body because the hitbox remains the same. However, all of this doesn't mean the skin is perfect. The Peely skin is easy to spot due to its big head when compared to most other skins in the game.

All things considered, the Peely skin still makes for a lot of fun in the game and the community loves it nonetheless. The developers brought back Peely in a brand new avatar during last year's Winterfest as Frozen Peely and players could claim him for free.

Edited by Danyal Arabi