Do Fortnite skins have varying hitboxes?

Fortnite skins and cosmetics are quite unique from the gamer's as well as the developer's point of view. Loopers try to purchase the latest Fortnite skins and flaunt them in the game, and developers generate a huge chunk of their revenue from Item Shop purchases.

Fortnite skins are an integral part of the game. Ever since it was released in 2017, Epic Games has released thousands of skins for gamers to use and try out. These skins come in various shapes and sizes and also differ in color.

Since the sizes are not uniform, gamers have often wondered if Fortnite skins have different hitboxes based on their size. This article will reveal the details and clear the doubt of gamers.

Skin sizes do not influence hitbox size in Fortnite

A wide range of playable skins is one of the many reasons behind Fortnite's success. Apart from the Item Shop cosmetics, the various collaboration events reward gamers with exclusive Fortnite skins.

The variety of Fortnite skins has raised several queries among gamers. A common thought that goes around the community is that the hitbox of a skin is directly proportional to its size. Meaning the bigger the skin, the larger the hitbox it will have. Therefore, gamers generally avoid using skins with bulky characters in the game to stay safe from the enemy bullets.

It's extremely important to note that the skin size does not determine the size of the hitbox. Epic Games has a predetermined hitbox size that is the same for all skins. Therefore, there are no specific skins in the game which have a small or a large hitbox.

Gamers who have been keeping away from bulky character skins should try them out in the game as soon as possible as there are no drawbacks.

Even though the hitbox size remains the same, one factor definitely plays a significant role. Gamers generally drop into the island to eliminate opponents and survive to be the last man/team standing. At times gamers are scattered at a distance and it takes them time to locate enemies from a distance. Big Fortnite skins are quite easy to spot as compared to the slender ones.

