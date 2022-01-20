Fortnite Peely concept reimagines the game's favorite banana on steroids

Peely in Fortnite is a classic fan-favorite skin that players love to equip and hop onto the island. Children especially love this skin and many a times cosplay artists have used the design of the game's favorite banana in their showcases. However, a few artists have provided a new concept for the Peely skin and it seems like the outfit has hit the gym quite ardently.

Peely already has a few variations and one of them includes a cinematic trailer taken right out of Marvel's Iron Man 1 movie. P-1000 and Agent Peely are not close enough to the body altering vibes new artists have created with the fan-favorite outfit from Fortnite.

The new and improved Peely fan art concepts project the innocent banana as a body builder, with massive biceps and serious curls that would make it look like tough competition to go against on the island.

Twitter artists beef up Peely from Fortnite with added effects on hitboxes

Twitter user @3Nubis posted a concept art for Peely which showcases the banana with a beefed up body complete with muscular biceps, thighs, abs and a 'banana' sticker.

It is a reactive skin concept that becomes bruised if the character takes damage in a match. The reactive form shows dark patches all over the outfit and increases with the damage being caused.

This is quite an interesting concept and since Peely has already been turned into a robot, there is no reason why a 'Beefy Peely' or 'Beefly' (one of the names provided by the creator of the concept) cannot exist in the game.

Other creators have also been inspired by the idea of a Peely on steroids and created their own body builder versions of the innocent banana. Another Twitter user @maci even provided a set of custom nunchuks with bananas attached in the end as an accompaniant cosmetic with the new age Peely skin.

Will Epic Games consider these skin concepts from the community and make Peely even more engaging as an outfit than it already is in Fortnite? Players will have to wait and see if any of these outfits become reality in Chapter 3.

