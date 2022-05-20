Fortnite players will soon be able to make money from Creative Mode, Epic CEO promises

Creative 2.0 will be the next big thing in Fortnite, and players around the world cannot wait to experience it. The mode will literally be a game-changer as it will significantly improve the existing features in Creative and add a lot more to the table.

It is no surprise that Tim Sweeney, Epic Games' founder, has sky-scraping expectations from Creative 2.0. He has not only confirmed that the mode will be out in 2022, but has opened up on how creators will be able to commercialize their content.

Fortnite developer Tim Sweeney expects creators to build businesses around their work

Fortnite started out as a PvE survival game called Save the World and broke the records of popularity with its battle royale mode. Despite severe competition from the likes of PUBG, Call of Duty Warzone, and Apex Legends, Epic Games' title maintained its prominence.

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic are working on a "Teams" feature for Creative 2.0 projects. And also when you publish a mode you can set the access to "Private", "Protected" & "Public"! Epic are working on a "Teams" feature for Creative 2.0 projects. And also when you publish a mode you can set the access to "Private", "Protected" & "Public"!

However, the Creative Mode was an entirely new step that had no relation to the iconic battle royale mode. It is essentially a way for players to make their own games and share them with others within the community. In the past two years, Creative has improved drastically with the addition of new tools and features.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Block is in the works again. But this time it's related to Creative 2.0 The Block is in the works again. But this time it's related to Creative 2.0 👀 https://t.co/A6dxSZxi0S

From the looks of it, this is just the beginning and with the release of Unreal Engine 5, Epic Games wishes to make Fortnite truly evergreen. Naturally, to do so, the developers will require more and more 'creators' to join the community.

A great incentive for map and game creators to give their best is obviously money. According to Tim Sweeney, they're already working on Version 2 and Version 3 of the creator economies. Having said that, these changes will take considerable time and more clarity can be expected with the release of Creative 2.0 itself.

How commercialized Creative maps can be great for Fortnite

The inclusion of creator economies will definitely increase competition among creators as the most popular maps will make the most profits. While some Creative enthusiasts are concerned that such a trend will remove the fun out of Creative, others like YouTuber CampingRusher believe that this will lead to players getting better maps and games.

It is too early to talk about the implications of Creative handing out monetary rewards to users for their content, but the strategy definitely seems fair.

It seems like Epic Games will create a massive and diverse eco-system with Creative 2.0 in which different genres of games and their fans will coexist. This is similar to Roblox and Minecraft, two of the most popular games of all time.

As of now, Chapter 3 Season 2 is live and loopers are clearly looking forward to a massive live event featuring Dr. Slone's Doomsday machine, Geno, The Seven's Mecha robot, and more.

Edited by Atul S