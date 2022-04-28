Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney makes shocking revelation about Fortnite Creative mode

Fortnite has been around since 2017, and over time, the game has evolved and upgraded itself to become what it is today. Even though the original Save The World mode is mainly overlooked by loopers, it's still relevant.

Keeping these two modes aside, of late, the Creative mode has been receiving a lot of attention. In every bi-weekly update, new assets are added, allowing creative minds to make worlds of their own.

While it can be argued that the Creative mode is getting so much attention thanks to the latest Unreal Engine 5, that's not exactly the case. It would seem that the Creative mode has more to offer than meets the eye, and according to Tim Sweeney, it will play a significant role in the years to come.

HYPEX @HYPEX Tim Sweeney mentioned that Fortnite's switching to Unreal Engine 5 was to take advantage of UE5's new features and getting Fortnite ready for Creative 2.0 which won't have a ready version until 2022! Tim Sweeney mentioned that Fortnite's switching to Unreal Engine 5 was to take advantage of UE5's new features and getting Fortnite ready for Creative 2.0 which won't have a ready version until 2022!

Tim Sweeney's excited for the future of Fortnite Creative

Aside from taking a jab at Apple now and then, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney often posts exciting facts about the game. While most of these fly under the radar, some make headlines worldwide. The latest points fall under the former category, but their importance cannot be denied.

Based on the data, 50% of Fortnite's playtime is taken up by creator-made experiences. This is a huge deal, given that the Zero-Build playlist was recently introduced to the game.

While this may not mean much to many readers, it's a testament to Epic Games and their commitment to granting players the freedom to create.

Here's what Tim Sweeney had to say about the game's future:

"Fortnite Creative is a set of tools that anybody can use to build their own island. About half of the play time by users is now in content created by others, and half is in Epic content. And that's just the very beginning."

ShadowOpsFN @GhostOpsFN



Could we get an update on Creative 2.0 Fortnite Creative just retweet thisCould we get an update on Creative 2.0 Fortnite Creative just retweet thisCould we get an update on Creative 2.0 👀👀 https://t.co/8yZoPV4oqO

With Creative 2.0 coming soon, one can only imagine the creative freedom players will have. This will allow them to create vivid and dynamic maps that capture everyone's imagination.

Sweeney went on to say:

"Later this year, we're going to release the Unreal Editor for Fortnite. The full capabilities that you've seen open up so that anybody can build very high-quality gaming content and code; and deploy it into Fortnite without having to deal with us. It's open to everybody."

A timeline has not been revealed. However, the Unreal Editor and Creative 2.0 will likely be added to the game at the start of the new season. It could be during Chapter 3 Season 3, or perhaps even one later down the year. For now, Loopers will have to remain optimistic and wait for things to fall into place.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar