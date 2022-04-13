Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: Will Darth Vader's castle arrive in the game next season?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, in all likelihood, will feature several collaborations with franchises such as Star Wars, Family Guy, and Indiana Jones. According to leakers, the crossovers with Indiana Jones and Family Guy seem to be restricted to cosmetics, but Star Wars fans are in for a treat. Darth Vader may be present on the map as a boss, with his castle on the island as a POI.

According to BREAKING: Indiana Jones will be added to the game in Chapter 3 - Season 3!According to @TaborTimeYT , this collaboration has been in the works for a very long time! BREAKING: Indiana Jones will be added to the game in Chapter 3 - Season 3!According to @TaborTimeYT, this collaboration has been in the works for a very long time! https://t.co/DAZ9xwmN6a

Fortnite players have Darth Vader's castle to look forward to in Chapter 3 Season 3

Marvel is the only franchise to have an entire Fortnite season dedicated to its lore and characters. Conversely, DC and Star Wars have only had comics, live events, and cosmetics. Undoubtedly, fans of these franchises want a full season dedicated to their favorite superheroes as well.

Donald Mustard, the Creative Director at Epic Games, has teased a Darth Vader skin repeatedly. Inasmuch, Tabor Hill has confirmed that he will appear as a boss next season.

He will also be a boss on the Island during the next season!



This was confirmed by BREAKING: DARTH VADER IS CONFIRMED FOR CHAPTER 3 - SEASON 3He will also be a boss on the Island during the next season!This was confirmed by @TaborTimeYT , who is known for always posting correct leaks! BREAKING: DARTH VADER IS CONFIRMED FOR CHAPTER 3 - SEASON 3He will also be a boss on the Island during the next season! 🔥This was confirmed by @TaborTimeYT, who is known for always posting correct leaks! https://t.co/Zbhkeo0Jlc

Darth Vader's castle could be located in the volcanic world of Mustafar, replacing the Daily Bugle POI, which is based on the Peter Parker’s office from the Spider Man franchise. However, some fans believe that the POIs will co-exist, as Marvel's Zero War comics will release at the same time.

To make things even better, Epic Games could add Imperial Storm Troopers as AI guards, whose sole purpose would be to trouble loopers visiting Darth Vader's castle.

Clay @claygamer2003 With Darth Vader coming to Fortnite next Season and being a Boss on the map and his own P.O.I. I BEG that we get Darth Vader's Castle to replace The Daily Bugle and have Imperial Storm Troopers as A.I. guards With Darth Vader coming to Fortnite next Season and being a Boss on the map and his own P.O.I. I BEG that we get Darth Vader's Castle to replace The Daily Bugle and have Imperial Storm Troopers as A.I. guards https://t.co/4kU3szR6vX

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 could contain more than Darth Vader

The recent Star Wars leaks aren't just about Darth Vader, but several other characters as well. For instance, fans claim that Donald Mustard recently posted an image of Chewbacca on Twitter, alongside a C3PO reference. Also, Lightsabers were recently added back to the files.

DiamondLynxx @diamondlynxx @EpicGames #Fortnite Breaking News: Light sabers have been added tot he game files this will likely be part of the rumored collaboration with the upcoming Obi Wan Kenobi show @FortniteGame #Fortnite Season2 #Fortnite Chapter3 Breaking News: Light sabers have been added tot he game files this will likely be part of the rumored collaboration with the upcoming Obi Wan Kenobi show @FortniteGame @EpicGames #Fortnite #FortniteSeason2 #FortniteChapter3 https://t.co/6jUTuAqN6C

Hence, loopers assume that Chapter 3 Season 3 will have a Star Wars theme. If this leak becomes official, loopers can expect a multitude of Star Wars-based content, including new weapons, skins, POIs and additional features.

The first two seasons of Chapter 3 have heavily revolved around the game’s lore. Characters like The Foundation, The Origin, The Sisters, and Dr. Slone have played a major role in the storyline, so Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 could be the ideal time to mix things up with a crossover.

Note: There has been no official announcement from Epic Games regarding the same. Thus, readers should take this information with a pinch of salt.

Edited by Saman