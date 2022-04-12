Fortnite YouTuber discovers Creative map to earn tons of XP in Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has been out for almost a month, and many players have completed their Battle Pass with the help of XP glitches. Even though Epic Games is trying to quickly patch Creative maps with broken XP buttons, the community always finds a way to exploit them.

One such Creative map was recently made by prominent creator GKI. The YouTuber is known for discovering the most unusual glitches in Fortnite, and he has now come up with a map to help loopers.

How to get XP from Creative maps in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Usually, players first need to enter the map code 4331-5438-4924. After that, they will enter a map called smooth 1v1 build fights. However, the actual purpose is to get XP quickly.

There's a dedicated XP shop on GKI's map that contains numerous ways to get XP. To name a few, these include destroying props such as mannequins and tomato heads and buying Large, Very Large, and Medium XP.

Moreover, players can also trade items like Metal and Gold for XP. Every 30 minutes, a Huge XP button unlocks that is expected to grant over 20,000 XP in a second.

Last but not least, there is a small AFK room. As the name suggests, Fortnite players can get XP by doing nothing. The AFK XP gradually decreases and after some time, it will become 0.

As per GKI, the XP output will vary for every player. This implies that every activity and button will give different amounts of XP to everyone, but this should not affect the overall output severely.

It is no surprise that the response towards GKI's Creative map has been overwhelmingly positive. While some players thanked the YouTuber for making their XP grind easy, others suggested that the fishing rods should be replaced with the Harpoon gun because of the latter's fast fire rate.

Fortnite players complain about not getting XP from Creative maps

Amidst the rising popularity of Creative maps, some loopers have complained that they do not earn XP even after spending hours in Creative mode.

As it turns out, this is a visual glitch that is associated with Creative Accolades with large splash size. The developers addressed the issue a few days ago, and it should be patched soon. Hence, players should not worry about losing out on XP from the mode as it is still being added to their accounts.

All in all, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is underway and the first update didn't live up to expectations. There's a lot of room for improvement, and Epic Games should focus more on map changes and new content with the upcoming patches.

