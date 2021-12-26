Why the Infinity Blade needs to return in Fortnite Chapter 3

Fortnite has introduced a wide range of mythic items over the years, and the Infinity Blade is one of the most popular among them. Back in the day, content creators and pros used to wreak havoc with it.

The brand new Chapter 3 Season 1 has received an overwhelmingly positive response from players. From Victory Crowns to Tornadoes, Epic Games has brought in many new mechanics with the current season. Here's why the Infinity Blade would be a great addition as well.

Infinity Blade is one of the best mythic items in Fortnite history

Surprisingly, not many players are aware that the Infinity Blade is not an authentic Fortnite item. It was introduced in the battle royale title in 2018 as a result of the crossover with Infinity Blade (another game by Epic Games).

During Chapter 1, a single mythic Infinity Blade spawned at Polar Peak and provided the following benefits to anyone who took it:

A pool of max Health and Shields (200 Health/200 Shields)

Regeneration of effective Health over time up to max Health and Shields (1 HP per second).

An instant burst of effective Health after eliminating an opponent (50 HP).

Increased movement speed (130%)

Moreover, the Infinity Blade was a lethal weapon which dealt 75 damage to opponents, and destroyed builds, structures, trees, and other items in a single hit. Lastly, it allowed players to jump great distances, and dealt damage to nearby objects and opponents upon landing.

One disadvantage of having the Infinity Blade was that it barred players from building or editing any structure. Also, holding the sword dropped all items from the inventory, and if the wielder picked up anything else, the Infinity Blade was automatically dropped.

Why should Fortnite bring back Infinity Blade?

The Infinity Blade is certainly an unusual mythic item, but it is also one of the most fun to use in Fortnite history.

Spider-Man's mythic web-shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 have already become a massive hit among players due to their unique and smooth swinging mechanics. Hence, this is the ideal time for Epic Games to bring back the Infinity Blade with balanced statistics and even better functionality.

Many players on the official Fortnite subreddit have requested that the developers at least bring back the Infinity Blade as a pickaxe skin. It is evident that the community still remembers the mythic item and wants to relive the good old days from Fortnite Chapter 1.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee