Luke Skywalker to become a Fortnite NPC in Chapter 3 Season 3

One of the major highlights of the Fortnite v21.10 update was the introduction of Darth Vader to the island. He's now an NPC, and players can engage him in a duel. However, given that he's the original Dark Lord, winning is not guaranteed. In fact, very few loopers have even come close to defeating him.

Nevertheless, having him present on the island adds more Star Wars lore to the game and keeps the fans happy. With Disney and Epic Games having one of the best partnerships in the industry at the moment, it's a win-win situation. However, according to leaks, Darth Vader is not the only force-sensitive NPC in the metaverse.

Luke Skywalker NPC in development for Fortnite Chapter 3

In a strange and ironic twist of fate, it would seem that Luke Skywalker, aka Darth Vader's son, will be introduced to the island as an NPC. Even though there's no timeline in place, there is some confirmation of the same.

According to prominent Fortnite leakers, Epic Games has added a new Green Lightsaber to the files for an NPC called "Luke." With Darth Vader being part of the Battle Pass for Chapter 3 Season 3, it's evident that the only "Luke" being added to the game would be Luke Skywalker.

Epic added a new green lightsaber for a "Luke" NPC that we don't have yet. (thanks to UPCOMING "Luke Skywalker" NPC/SKIN!Epic added a new green lightsaber for a "Luke" NPC that we don't have yet. (thanks to @zatheo_ for letting me know) UPCOMING "Luke Skywalker" NPC/SKIN!Epic added a new green lightsaber for a "Luke" NPC that we don't have yet. (thanks to @zatheo_ for letting me know) https://t.co/imrxULjfar

While there's no further information about the same, Luke is likely to have the same powers as his father does in-game. He'll be able to force-pull and deflect bullets if engaged by players. He may perhaps be easier to take down, but apart from that, there shouldn't be too many changes.

On a side note, Epic Games could allow players to hire Luke and have him and his father duke it out with Lightsabers. This would make for the perfect Fortographic moment in Chapter 3 Season 3.

Will Luke Skywalker be added in as an outfit as well in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?

With Disney and Epic Games collaborating full-time, players can expect Luke Skywalker and more Star Wars skins to appear in Fortnite soon. While a few readers may state this was just a rumor, it's a far cry from the truth. Taking into consideration that there are currently 12 skins in the Star Wars Series, having more cannot be ruled out.

Nevertheless, there is currently no information about the kind of cosmetics that will accompany the Luke Skywalker skin. Thankfully, there are a few concepts that can provide visual references for the same. Readers can see it in the tweet below.

To start with, Luke could be dressed in his all-black attire. Given that it's a classic outfit, it would blend in well and make a lot of fashionistas in Fortnite happy. For a Back Bling, not having Luke carry around Master Yoda would be criminal. Aside from it being movie-accurate, it would be fun to have it in-game.

When it comes to the pickaxe, the femur bone that he used to try and fight off The Rancor would be the perfect fit. While it may look crude in nature, it will help with the immersion. Last but not least, his Glider will have to be his trusty T-65B X-wing Starfighter called Red Five.

Hopefully, Epic Games will stay true to the character's lore and add him to the Item Shop with all the bells and whistles. While it may be too much to ask for, the community will no doubt be grateful for the awesome levels of immersion the cosmetics provide.

