Where to find the Mythic Lightsaber in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite has an outstanding record when it comes to collaborations and the new Chapter 3 Season 3 is no different. WIth a Lucas Films collaboration, this season has climbed the rankings for sure, making it one of the best seasons in Fortnite till date.

Ever since Obi-wan Kenobi was inducted into the game, players have been anticipating the Sith Lord to make a visit. It finally manifested, and players were elated to see Darth Vader as the 100th tier outfit in the Battle Pass.

However, one thing that diluted Vader's reception was the lightsaber and players were disheartened to see the Sith Lord without his iconic red weapon.

Instead, Dath Vader had a Sigil of the Empire pickaxe, which was no match for the formidable lightsaber that renders enemies of the Empire fearful. Thankfully, the players' disappointment was short-lived, as the latest update finally brought Darth Vader to the Fortnite island as a Mythic Boss.

How to acquire Darth Vader's Lightsaber in Fortnite

Darth Vader was teased with his iconic lightsaber in the cinematic trailer for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, which also demonstrated its boomerang-like feature.

Players will be able to use the Mythic Lightsaber from the latest update onwards. However, players will have to defeat Darth Vader himself, along with two other Stormtroopers to acquire the Lightsaber. They need to be mindful that the character is a Mythic boss and it will be difficult to defeat him singlehandedly.

To acquire the lighsaber, players need to be on the lookout for Darth Vader's ship that follows the Fortnite battle bus and eventually overtakes it, landing at a designated spawn point. The location differs in every game, hence players need to track the ship from the moment it overtakes the battle bus.

Upon successfully tracking the ship, players can jump and land at a location nearest to Vader's landing spot. Since Darth Vader is a Mythic boss who also has two stormtrooper bodyguards, it is advised that the team first drop by at a convenient location and scout for suitable loot that can help them with their case.

When the players find it suitable, they can approach the Sith Lord. They should take down the Stormtroopers first, since they are relatively easy to defeat. Chests also spawn at Vader's landing spot, and players can find an E-11 blaster in them, which can be helpful in defeating Darth Vader since it doesn't run out of ammo.

After killing the Stormtroopers, players can focus on Darth Vader and try to eliminate him. Considering that he is a mythic boss, he puts up a serious fight that is supplemented with his Lightsaber and other abilities. If players somehow defeat Darth Vader, one of them can rightfully claim the coveted Lightsaber, for, to the victor belong the spoils.

Since Darth Vader is the latest addition to the map, a lot of players will be making their way to get their hands on the Lightsaber. It is very possible that players might not even find the character on the account of him being already killed by other more resilient players who happen to visit him before everybody else.

