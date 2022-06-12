10 leaked items that are headed to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite has its fair share of leakers and data-miners who are always on the lookout for any news, leaks, or speculations regarding the game. Courtesy of these people, the Fortnite community, keeps itself up-to-date with almost every upcoming event or announcement. While most of these are speculations and leaks, a majority of them turn out to be true.

The same was the case with Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. In the weeks leading up to the release, the community was overwhelmed by leaks and data mined elements. Every hour, a new leak would surface, giving rise to speculation. As it turns out, the majority of the leaks were true.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Upcoming content that we already know of:



- Saw Launcher

- Grapple Glove

- Overload Shotgun

- Motorcycles

- Summer Surfboards (Not confirmed)

- Junk Rift

- Lightsabers

- E-11 Blasters

- The Block 2.0

Now that the new season is here, leakers have now shifted their attention to upcoming updates and additions to the game. One such leaker, Shiina, has tweeted a list of upcoming additions to the game. Here's a look at what's coming to the season next.

Now that the new season is here, leakers have now shifted their attention to upcoming updates and additions to the game. One such leaker, Shiina, has tweeted a list of upcoming additions to the game. Here's a look at what's coming to the season next.

Motorcycles, Junk Rifts, and other updates coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

1) Saw Launcher

Sixteen seconds into the gameplay trailer for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, players can see Adira launching a saw blade from a contraption that completely destroys a wooden structure. The device is speculated to be the Saw launcher/gun.

As seen in the clip, the weapon launches saw blades. From the looks of it, the saw launcher looks formidable and seems to be very potent against builds. Since it is in the trailer, players can expect the Saw Launcher to be introduced in the game soon.

2) Grapple Glove

FBRFeed @FBRFeed



• Found inside new Grapple tool boxes (Bright Purple)

• 10 charges in Competitive, 30 in public games

• Found near trees & shrubs (Maybe some POI's)

• The glove functions similar to Web-Shooters

• You shoot at pick-ups to bring them towards you

One of the most loved items from Chapter 3 was Spider Man's Mythic web-shooter. A perfect mobility solution to traverse the map one building at a time. Players were disappointed to see the web-shooter vaulted at the end of season 1.

One of the most loved items from Chapter 3 was Spider Man's Mythic web-shooter. A perfect mobility solution to traverse the map one building at a time. Players were disappointed to see the web-shooter vaulted at the end of season 1.

Since then, players have been asking Epic to bring it back. Instead of web-shooters, players can expect a new original device, the Grapple Glove. As teased in the trailer, Grapple Gloves can be seen put to use by Indiana Jones, who can be seen running away from a baller. Unlike the web-shooter, the Grapple Glove will have limited use. Players can expect the Grapple glove in upcoming updates.

3) Overload Shotgun

The developers have already introduced a new shotgun in the game called the Two-Shot Shotgun. While players are still divided on it, they can expect a brand new shotgun called the Overload Shotgun. Based on the leaks, the new shotgun seems to be insanely powerful, with a damage range of 110 to 134 per shot and headshot damage in the range of 170 to 190.

The shotgun boasts a 4-round magazine and a reload time of 5 seconds. Although the reload time is on the higher side, the damage can compensate for it.

4) Motorcycles

FNBR Season Updates @FnbrSU

Motorcycles in Fortnite have been a heavily speculated feature for a while now. In a tweet from HYPEX, a popular Fortnite leaker, it seems like Epic has already started working on motorcycles for the game.

According to the tweet, the motorcycle will have enough seating for two players. It is not known at the moment if either the rider or the pillion will be able to shoot at enemies while riding.

However, it's still unclear as to when Epic Games will introduce the motorcycle in the game. It very possibly could be in Chapter 3 Season 3, if not next season.

5) Junk Rift

Junk Rifts are all set to return to the game. As an overpowered rift that could inflict 200 damage in direct hits, the item was swiftly vaulted. For those who didn't get a glimpse of the item when it was in-game, the Junk Rift was a utility item that broke upon contact and spawned a rift when thrown.

This rift then spat out random objects which came crashing down, inflicting damage to the opponent. Eighteen seconds into the gameplay trailer, a rift can be seen spawning, with objects like cars and boulders falling from it. Since it has been teased, players can expect to see Junk Rifts in the upcoming updates. However, it might be nerfed to cause less damage than its earlier version.

6) The Block 2.0

It has been confirmed that a new version of the Block is returning to Fortnite. Dubbed as The Block 2.0, it is speculated to be at the site of Tilted Towers, which suffered a lot of damage under the Imagined Order regime. It is already speculated that players will help rebuild the Tilted Towers.

All this hints toward Tilted being the site of Block 2.0. However, it is unclear if the contributors will be designing different iterations of the Tilted POI or if it will be similar to the Block, which displays different maps with each update.

7) Lightsabers

Z0m6ieLeaks  @Z0m6ieLeaks



Made available in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 in celebration of Star Wars day, Lightsabers were vaulted with update v20.40. Lightsabers were unlike anything else in the game. For Season 3, players anticipated Darth Vader's arrival with a lightsaber.

Made available in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 in celebration of Star Wars day, Lightsabers were vaulted with update v20.40. Lightsabers were unlike anything else in the game. For Season 3, players anticipated Darth Vader's arrival with a lightsaber.

Though players did get the Darth Vader skin, the lightsaber was nowhere to be seen. As teased in the trailer, it is speculated that lightsabers will return to the game as Mythic weapons, which will belong to the upcoming boss Darth Vader.

As seen in the trailer, this lightsaber might have a throwing ability, making it one of a kind. Aside from the Kingsman umbrella, lightsabers are the only weapons in the game with the ability to block/deflect a bullet.

8) The Saddler

As the name suggests, the saddler will be a weapon that could be used to saddle animals in the game. Since Fortnite has already introduced rideable boars and wolves, this raises the question: What will the Saddler's use be? It is speculated that Saddler will be used to ride larger animals in the game.

While there are no large animals as such, it hints toward the reintroduction of the Klombos into the game. In the end, loopers stumbled upon only one Klombo skeleton, while many of them were inching towards the doomsday device in the previous season. While this is only speculation, players can expect to see the saddler introduced in the game soon.

9) E-11 Blaster Rifle

HomeOfGames @HomeOfGamesYT

Introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, the E-11 Blaster was a Mythic assault weapon that belonged to the Mandalorian boss. The blaster inflicts medium damage at a medium fire rate. It deals damage of 30 per shot, uses infinite energy ammo, and does not need to cool down.

The E-11 was re-introduced into the game in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, which was available as an obtainable weapon with multiple spawns across the map. It is speculated to return to the game along with the Darth Vader boss.

10) Juice WRLD x Fortnite

HYPEX @HYPEX



In one of the most anticipated collaborations, players might finally be able to see the famous late rapper Juice WRLD in Fortnite. The collaboration could come as a concert or maybe a skin. In addition to speculation, there is an achievement named AR-MED AND DANGEROUS in-game, which happens to be one of Juice WRLD's hit songs.

In one of the most anticipated collaborations, players might finally be able to see the famous late rapper Juice WRLD in Fortnite. The collaboration could come as a concert or maybe a skin. In addition to speculation, there is an achievement named AR-MED AND DANGEROUS in-game, which happens to be one of Juice WRLD's hit songs.

Lil Bibby, Juice WRLD's manager, also retweeted a tweet from Fortnite saying it's 'Almost time to start the party.' A post from a fan page has also surfaced, claiming that the collaboration is coming soon.

