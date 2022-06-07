Is Fortnite's Two-Shot shotgun worth picking up?

With the advent of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, a lot has changed in the game with new NPCs, new places to explore on the map, and some new weapons. The loot pool has seen some updates with new weapons being added to the game, while others have been vaulted.

Fortnite has a large arsenal of weapons that can accommodate almost any kind of play style. In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, the developers have introduced three new and exciting weapons across different classes.

These new weapons include a very potent Hammer Assault Rifle, a Designated Marksman Rifle (DMR) for medium-range combat, and a Two-Shot Shotgun for close-range attacks. The Fortnite developers have also vaulted four weapons, including the Drum Shotgun, Ranger Shotgun, Hunter Bolt-Action Rifle, and the fan-favorite MK-7 Assault Rifle.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

How does the Two-Shot shotgun perform in Fortnite?

Replacing the polarizing Drum Shotgun, the Two-Shot Shotgun is a fresh addition to the loot pool in Fortnite. As the name suggests, the Two Shot Shotgun fires two shells in one shot. But does shooting two rounds of shells make it any better than its predecessor?

The Two-Shot Shotgun has four barrels in total, but only two barrels are fired per shot. The barrels then rotate for another round. This semi-automatic shotgun is offered across all five rarity tiers in the game. The in-game description of the gun is 'Pump Action shotgun with a two-shot burst.'

The shotgun deals damage in the range of 54 to 66 per shot across different rarity. It also has a headshot multiplier of 1.75x. The gun's damage-per-second (DPS) ranges between 45.9 and 56.1. The gun has a fire rate of 0.85 and a reload time between 9.24s and 7.56s, depending on the rarity. The shotgun has a magazine size of 8 rounds.

Should you choose the Two-Shot shotgun over other shotguns?

With the introduction of the Two-Shot shotgun and vaulting of the Drum Shotgun in Fortnite, players can choose amongst three different shotguns in the game as the Auto Shotgun and Striker Pump Shotgun are still in the game. This begs the question: is the Two-Shot shotgun worth picking over the other two shotguns?

The striker pump shotgun deals serious damage but at a slower rate, while the auto shotgun deals moderate damage at a rather high rate. Amongst the three shotguns, the Two-Shot shotgun has the highest critical headshot damage in Fortnite. The Two-Shot shotgun has a magazine size of eight rounds, which is the same as the Auto shotgun but three times more than the Striker pump shotgun.

Out of the three, the Two-Shot shotgun has the slowest reload time. The Auto Shotgun and Striker Pump Shotgun can inflict maximum damage values of 103.2 and 126 per shot, respectively. The Two-Shot shotgun's maximum damage per shot is 66. Looking at the stats, the Two-Shot Shotgun may seem to be at a disadvantage, but there's a catch.

While the Two-Shot shotgun is lacking in almost every aspect, the fact that the gun fires two shots together effectively doubles the damage inflicted. This essentially puts the gun's damage value at 132, the highest among the three shotguns in the game.

In this scenario, the Two-Shot shotgun becomes the best option, but it still has the slowest reload time, which can compromise the player's chances of survival. In the end, it boils down to personal preference, but the Two-Shot Shotgun is definitely a viable alternative.

