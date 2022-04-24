Why Ranger Shotgun in Fortnite is actually a blessing in disguise

The state of shotguns in Fortnite Chapter 3 has been quite concerning, and the Ranger Shotgun has the potential to change this narrative. The newly released weapon has unique mechanics and seems like the perfect counter to spray weapons.

The Ranger Shotgun is yet to be added to competitive playlists and is being tested in public lobbies. The initial response towards the weapon has been largely positive due to its high damage output and range.

Here's why the Ranger Shotgun might be one of the best shotguns in Fortnite's history.

How good is the Ranger Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

The stats of the Ranger Shotgun at Legendary rarity will help readers comprehend its purpose and playstyle:

DPS - 402.3

- 402.3 Damage - 134.1

- 134.1 Fire Rate - 3

- 3 Magazine size - 1

- 1 Reload Time - 1.35 seconds

- 1.35 seconds Structure Damage - 99

HYPEX @HYPEX The Ranger Shotgun is ingame but NOT in Competitive!



- "The Ranger Shotgun is not included in competitive playlists but is subject to an evaluation period." The Ranger Shotgun is ingame but NOT in Competitive!- "The Ranger Shotgun is not included in competitive playlists but is subject to an evaluation period." https://t.co/9RXnQ2LKid

Loopers won't be able to deal 402 damage with a single shot for obvious reasons, but the 134.1 body shot damage is excellent for any shotgun. There's a 1.25x headshot multiplier, which means that the maximum damage output from the Ranger Shotgun can be close to 170.

Fortnite doesn't want to include one-shot weapons in the meta at the moment. It nerfed the Heavy Sniper Rifle and the Hunting Sniper Rifle ahead of their release in Chapter 3 Season 2, and it is no surprise that the Ranger cannot one-shot opponents as well.

Fortnite @FortniteGame A long distance relationship that finally works.



Shoot your shot with the new Ranger Shotgun! A long distance relationship that finally works.Shoot your shot with the new Ranger Shotgun! https://t.co/dm9yT3dIKK

However, it is essential to note that the Ranger Shotgun has consistent body damage that drops off only after 11 meters. While aiming down sights, players can expect to hit 100+ damage easily, even at long range (20-30 meters for a shotgun).

How to use the Ranger Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

Loopers should try to hit their opponents once and push with a spray weapon to make the most out of the Ranger Shotgun.

Prospering🤗 @JProspering The new Fortnite update is a W! The Ranger shotgun is sooooo good! The new Fortnite update is a W! The Ranger shotgun is sooooo good! https://t.co/Ri5oI8xeNw

The downside of the Ranger Shotgun is its magazine size (1). After every bullet, players will have to reload. This is different from the Striker Pump shotgun, which has a slower fire rate, but wielders do not have to reload frequently.

The Ranger Shotgun is a blessing in disguise because it is the perfect tool against Stinger SMG and MK Seven. Following months of anticipation, Loopers can use a shotgun that can easily deal 100+ damage.

Night_Striker21 @NStriker21 the ranger shotgun is one of the finest shotguns ive used in a while



it feels so damn good the ranger shotgun is one of the finest shotguns ive used in a whileit feels so damn good https://t.co/WIrROmWJKw

The headshot multiplier is minimal, so they don't even need to focus on hitting headshots for the best results. Overall, Fortnite finally has something to balance the brutal spray and pray meta.

It is safe to assume that the Ranger Shotgun will be a massive hit in public lobbies. Casual players can learn to control it quickly, but pros might not like a weapon that is so effortless to operate.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar