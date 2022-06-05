Klombos in Fortnite are now dead, long live Klombos

The vibe in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is everything fans hoped it would be. However, the all-new season isn't all rainbows and unicorns. With the ridable wolves having arrived on the island, players were expecting to see their dear Klombos return as well. Alas, there seems to be bad news on that front.

Previously, there were several leaks pointing towards the return of the adorable dinosaur creatures. Players also thought that they would be able to ride Klombos in Chapter 3 Season 3. However, the latest leak suggests that although the fan-favorite creatures will be on the map, the situation won't be how players expected it to be.

HYPEX @HYPEX Klombo skull will appear on the map! Klombo skull will appear on the map! https://t.co/9iQkyLLO7A

According to popular leaker HYPEX, the game's files include a Klombo skull. This means Klombos in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 are dead. Players might never see the adorable dinosaurs again, except for their skulls on the map. The fossilized remains of the creatures will certainly be an intense experience for players.

Klombos are returning in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, but dead

Feeding Klomberries to the adorable dinosaurs on the map and getting high-tier loot were some of the greatest experiences players had in Chapter 3 Season 1.

Unfortunately, the fun rides with Klombos were short-lived as the creatures disappeared in the very next season. Players have been desperately asking Epic Games to bring back the creatures, but it seems like the developers have other plans.

Previously, several secret Klombo geysers appeared on the map. Finding these geysers also rewarded players with XP and were a massive hint towards the existence of Klombos in Chapter 3. However, Season 1 was the last time players ever saw the adorable creatures because Epic was already planning on adding their skulls to the map.

There is still a slight hope that players might see Klombos in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. HYPEX previously leaked that Epic Games might make Klombos killable. Therefore, the skulls might appear after players successfully kill the adorable creatures. However, it doesn't seem like many players will be convinced to kill their favorite wildlife in the game.

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic are working on making Klombos killable, as of now they're working on making them drop a special version of meat and 15 different types of loot including: Ammo, Mats, Consumables & maybe weapons. That's why they added that "NPC Meat" item yesterday. Epic are working on making Klombos killable, as of now they're working on making them drop a special version of meat and 15 different types of loot including: Ammo, Mats, Consumables & maybe weapons. That's why they added that "NPC Meat" item yesterday. https://t.co/ARX5WZjsjN

Twitter reacts to dead Klombos in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Hearing the news about Klombos dying didn't settle in too well with the players. Even big content creators like SypherPK expressed their disapproval for the same. Many others also reacted negatively since they were desperately waiting for Klombos to return in the upcoming season.

Clearly, no one wants Klombos dead, and Epic Games is certainly going to face a lot of criticism for the same. Hopefully, the leaked Klombo skull is for the killable creatures, but even that will be highly criticized by the community.

Players want Klombos to return to their original forms, adorable dinosaurs that give players good loot on being fed special berries. Although Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has a nice vibe to it, the news about Klombos is extremely saddening.

