Klombos are returning to Fortnite with a feature nobody expected

Klombo in Fortnite was an adorable addition that made all players happy. Naturally, the creatures' departure in Chapter 3 Season 2 left the majority of Loopers upset. Thankfully, Klombos will not be gone for long.

According to leaks, the fan-favorite dinosaur is returning to the battle royale game with a twist. This will make the creature even more useful than it was before. Unfortunately, the feature will not be too pleasing to the eyes, and players might have to do something they never imagined before.

Epic Games is planning to make Klombos in Chapter 3 Season 2 killable. To get extra loot, players must kill the adorable dinosaur, probably with an extremely heavy heart.

Players can kill Klombos in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

When the snow thawed in Chapter 3 Season 1, the magnificent Klombo finally emerged from beneath the island. Players were extremely excited to see a new form of wildlife they could interact with. Klombo dropped rare loot when fed a special kind of berry, making it a very rewarding adventure to visit him.

Based on recent leaks, it seems like once Klombo returns, visiting him will get even more rewarding. Epic Games is working on making the creature killable, which will drop a special kind of meat. Moreover, Klombo will also drop 15 different types of loot after dying.

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic are working on making Klombos killable, as of now they're working on making them drop a special version of meat and 15 different types of loot including: Ammo, Mats, Consumables & maybe weapons. That's why they added that "NPC Meat" item yesterday. Epic are working on making Klombos killable, as of now they're working on making them drop a special version of meat and 15 different types of loot including: Ammo, Mats, Consumables & maybe weapons. That's why they added that "NPC Meat" item yesterday. https://t.co/ARX5WZjsjN

Players will now be able to get ammo, materials, consumables, such as healing items, and maybe weapons after killing Klombo in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. Clearly, no one wants to see the adorable dinosaur die, but with that high a reward, players might not think twice.

Players react to the possible return of Klombo in Fortnite

Everyone is excited to see their favorite dinosaur return to the battle royale island. However, with Klombo set to return soon, Epic Games has put players in an all-new dilemma.

Nanoboy33 @NanoLeon3000 @HYPEX No.. no way. No freakin way. I will not kill a beautiful creature like Klombo. No. Not even for a questline. No worst idea yet. @HYPEX No.. no way. No freakin way. I will not kill a beautiful creature like Klombo. No. Not even for a questline. No worst idea yet. https://t.co/snLqZw2Veq

The community feels strongly against Klombo being killable. They are opposed to Epic Games considering bringing this new feature to the game. However, if the feature does arrive, it is going to be extremely beneficial to whoever manages to kill Klombo and get all the exciting loot from it.

