All Klombo Geyser locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Fan-favorite Klombos are returning to Fortnite as new hints emerge. After appearing in the game files a few days ago, it seems like Klombos are now under the island again. Players can find several secret geysers around the map, suggesting that the adorable creature is living inside.

Although players will have to wait before they can possibly meet Klombos again, they can certainly witness their sneezes. There are several mounds in the snow and the desert under which Klombos are hiding or perhaps hibernating.

Players can still visit the Klombo and experience his warm sneezes. Secret challenges reward players for visiting the various Klombo Geyser locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. Standing on top of these holes will launch players high in the air and is a great way to rotate across the map.

Where to find Klombo Geysers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

There are a total of six Klombo Geysers on the map right now. Three of them are in the snow, and the other three are in the desert. All of them are fairly close by, and players can reach them by jumping on top of the Geysers.

All Klombo Geysers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Klombo Geyser locations in the snow

All three Klombo-sized mounds in the snow can be found on the northernmost end of the map. These Geysers are located between the mountains across the road from Logjam Lumberyard.

Two of the Geysers are downhill on the biggest mountain, while the third one is close to the beach. Players can visit all three of these locations to trigger the Geysers and complete the secret Klombo challenge.

Klombo Geysers located in the desert

The last three Klombo Geysers can be found in the desert. Unlike the Snow mounds, these are a bit spread out. However, players can still reach them all after getting a boost from the Geysers.

Two Geysers are located to the east and west of Synapse Station. The last one is located north of Chonkers Speedway. Finding these will also complete the secret Klombo challenge.

These Geysers are one of the many hints that suggest Klombos will return in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. Following this, Epic Games also added Klomberries to the map again. The game files also recently saw the addition of a dancing Klombo animation. This comes after the news that Epic Games is planning to make Klombo killable.

