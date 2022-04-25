Fortnite might bring Klombos back to the game as new hint seemingly gives it away

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 saw Klombos mysteriously disappearing from the island and we still haven't heard anything about these giant but adorable dinosaur-like creatures.

Klombos debuted in Chapter 3 Season 1 and used to roam around different parts of the island, mostly bothering their own business and would even reward players with items; if fed with Klomberries, a fruit loved by them.

These cute-looking creatures instantly became a community favorite and players soon grew attached to them. However, with the start of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Klombos were nowhere to be found on the island, which led to many questions amongst the community.

However, Klombos might return to the island as Epic Games has been secretly tasking players to perform Klombo-related quests. A new theory suggests that we might soon see Klombos returning to the island in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Klombos might be coming back to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The sudden disappearance of Klombos from the face of the island in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, is something that has been bothering many players. The community started to speculate that the secret vault inside the Command Cavern might be where Klombos could be as IO could have captured them.

However, it's still hard to verify this theory without any conclusive evidence. Despite their locations being largely unknown, it seems like Epic Games might finally bring them back.

KapiQ|News @KapiQ_ Epic Games is working on making Klombo killable, now working on dropping 15 different types of loot including: ammo, materials, and possibly weapons too. That's why they added this item "NPC Meat" yesterday. Epic Games is working on making Klombo killable, now working on dropping 15 different types of loot including: ammo, materials, and possibly weapons too. That's why they added this item "NPC Meat" yesterday. https://t.co/LExT4Szoj9

It all started when secret Klombo quests started to appear in the game. The first secret Klombo challenge was split into three parts and had players visiting three different snow mounds north of Logjam Woodworks.

The Klomberry bushes have the delicious fruit again! And it seems like we need to collect 10 klomberries for a hidden quest. Let me show you all locations on the Island! 🦕Klomberries are Back - Secret #Fortnite Klombo ChallengeThe Klomberry bushes have the delicious fruit again! And it seems like we need to collect 10 klomberries for a hidden quest. Let me show you all locations on the Island! 🦕Klomberries are Back - Secret #Fortnite Klombo Challenge🐲The Klomberry bushes have the delicious fruit again! And it seems like we need to collect 10 klomberries for a hidden quest. Let me show you all locations on the Island! https://t.co/9XvGKF3fNX

A recent second challenge asks players to collect Klomberries from bushes or fruit boxes. Players need to collect a total of 10 Klomberries to complete the quest.

While nothing can be said for certain, the chances are that Klombos could make a comeback to Fortnite Island. The community loved them and it would be nice to see them back once again.

It's all possible that Klombos could help the Seven and the loopers win the war against the IO. The sudden disappearance of Klombos has worried most of the community and not much is known about their current whereabouts either.

There is a chance that the IO might be experimenting on Klombos and players might have to rescue them from Slone's grasp. However, these remain speculations without an official word. We will have to wait and see what Epic has in store for players and Klombos in the days to come.

