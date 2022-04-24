How to complete the secret challenge in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Challenges and missions in Fortnite add a refreshing touch to the game. Players have to complete certain objectives, which will not only give gamers a new purpose but also reward them with XP that can be utilized to rank up the tiers.

In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, there is a secret challenge. Completing this task in the game will certainly reward gamers with experience points. This article will reveal the secret challenge and will also address how to complete it in the game.

Completing the secret challenge in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The secret challenge in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 requires gamers to gather ten Klomberries in the game. Klomberries are edible items that were released in Chapter 3 Season 1 along with the Klombos. Klombos are a class of wildlife that resembles dinosaurs. They were extremely popular, but were unfortunately removed at the end of Chapter 3 Season 1.

To complete the task, gamers will be required to complete the following steps:

Visit the areas where the consumable items spawn

Approach the bushes and click on the option to gather them

As soon as they reach the required number of Klomberries, a message will be displayed informing them of the successful completion of the task. Gamers will also be able to see the amount of XP that has been rewarded to their accounts once the challenge is complete.

Where are the Klomberries on the Fortnite map?

Location of Klomberries in Chapter 3 Season 2 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Since collecting Klomberries will complete the secret quest, it is important to know the spawn points of these items on the island. Klomberries are evenly spread across the map and gamers can collect them from any of the following locations:

South of Lil' Shaftie West of Synapse Station

South of Shrouded Settlement

Southwest of Shoruded Settlement

East of Infoltration Crater

Northeast of the Joneses

North of Tumbledown Temple

South of Puddle Pond

Near oupost Epsilon

South of Broadcast Bunker

Southwest of Broadcast Bunker

Near the bridge west of Tilted Towers

Northwest of Tilted Towers

West of Dispatch Depot

Near Camp Cuddle

Near Floating Boats

Near Loot lava Volcano Station

East of Daily Bugle

West of Daily Bugle

West of the Sunflower Saplings

Near The Temple

South of Unremarkable House

North of Crackshot Cabin

South of Logjam Lumberyard

North of Outpost Omega

West of Shell or High Water

Some of these locations are near popular POIs where several gamers drop in search of good loot. Therefore, gamers should wisely choose their drop spots to collect Klomberries and complete the mission.

