The Block in Fortnite is confirmed to return in Chapter 3 Season 3

The Block in Fortnite was one of the best points of interest in the game. However, in Chapter 2 Season 1, The Block was gone, and players have been anticipating its return ever since. Over time, the Fortnite community has seen a lot of speculation and rumored leaks about The Block, but it never manifested, until now.

One of the most prominent Fortnite leakers, HYPEX, has just confirmed that The Block in Fortnite is returning. The giant concrete block is coming back in the upcoming Chapter 3 Season 3 of Fortnite. In a tweet, HYPEX stated that Epic has provided Creative Creators with special battle royale props to help build maps for The Block.

It has always been fascinating to visit The Block in Fortnite, which displays a new map with every patch update. The last time The Block POI was in the game, players got to enjoy more than thirty different maps, courtesy of the creators.

What is The Block in Fortnite, and why is it so popular?

For the unversed, Fortnite has a Creative mode. Back in 2018, Donald Mustard announced the integration of the creative platform with the battle royale. Later in Season 1 Chapter 7, a giant concrete block appeared at the location of the Risky Reels, another POI in the game. It was called The Block.

The Block featured POIs, which were developed by the creators in the Creative mode. The Block would feature different POIs with every update, thus giving all the deserving creators ample opportunity to showcase their talent. It was a very engaging POI where the Loopers got to experience and explore something beyond the original map.

Later, when Season 8 started, The Block was shifted to the North-East of Pleasant Park. As time went by and the game evolved towards Chapter 2 Season 1, The Block was removed from the game.

What to expect from the return of The Block?

Creative mode has always been an integral part of Fortnite. Epic provides a plethora of opportunities for the creators, which translates into some of the most amazing experiences in the game. With Chapter 3 Season 3 finally arriving and the results of the live event now evident, Loopers will finally get some relief from the constant threat of the Imagined Order and will be able to explore the map better.

As seen before, it is expected that the creators will have the run of the mill when it comes to The Block in Fortnite. Loopers can expect to see some amazing POIs. Creators will have plenty of room to be creative, and this will help forward the reasons behind bringing back The Block in Fortnite.

Hopefully, The Block will be synonymous with the earlier original block, if not better. However, it is still under speculation if the Loopers will be able to experience the POIs during the battle royale.

Become what may, one thing is guaranteed, with the re-introduction of The Block in Fortnite, the map will definitely be more interesting than it has been for the last few seasons. For the creators, the sky is the limit to the imagination, and with The Block in Fortnite, you will get to experience the best Fortnite has to offer.

