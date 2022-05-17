The Block is finally returning to Fortnite, with a twist

Creative mode has long been an avenue for Fortnite players to build whatever they want. Stellar maps, POIs, game modes, and more have all been created by the community in Creative mode.

It's been a massive part of the game since its introduction at the end of 2018. Creative merged with the regular battle royale mode at one point in the game.

The Block was a POI introduced way back in Season 7. This POI used to link with Creative mode and showcase the best POIs that players had created. It would cycle through to highlight a few of the best creators.

It's been a long time since The Block was in the game, but a new leak suggests it might be coming back. This time, it'll be linked to Creative 2.0.

Note: This information is based on leaks and is therefore speculative at best.

The Block (Image via Epic Games)

A new leak suggests The Block is returning to Fortnite with Creative 2.0

The leak comes courtesy of HYPEX, perhaps the most prominent leaker in the Fortnite community. He's been many players' primary source of information about the game for a long time.

He stated that The Block is in the works again, likely meaning that the files have been recently added. He also said it concerns Creative 2.0, the massive update to Creative that has been leaked.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Block is in the works again. But this time it's related to Creative 2.0 The Block is in the works again. But this time it's related to Creative 2.0 👀 https://t.co/A6dxSZxi0S

Creative 2.0 is set to completely revolutionize the game. Fortnite creators will have nearly complete control over what they're building, with many new features being unlocked.

They'll potentially be able to reshape terrain to their will, something no one has been able to do yet. This might make it difficult to put into battle royale since there's no telling what the terrain will look like there.

Either way, if players think the original The Block featured some cool POIs, they're in for a treat this time around. The locations will likely be so much more detailed and creative.

There is no timetable for the Creative 2.0 update to be released. While Tim Sweeny did confirm it was coming, he only said it would be "this year". Other than that, Epic Games has been relatively quiet on that front.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



He also said this: "We're building an economy, and it will help creators build businesses around their work."



(Information by Tim Sweeney (CEO of Epic Games) has reconfirmed that Creative 2.0, the "Unreal Editor of Fortnite", will definitely be released this year!He also said this: "We're building an economy, and it will help creators build businesses around their work."(Information by @Top5Gamingx Tim Sweeney (CEO of Epic Games) has reconfirmed that Creative 2.0, the "Unreal Editor of Fortnite", will definitely be released this year!He also said this: "We're building an economy, and it will help creators build businesses around their work."(Information by @Top5Gamingx) https://t.co/FOo0p4EVmL

The Block's return is a leak, so there's always a slight chance it won't even happen, but this one does seem pretty likely. Such a huge addition that would likely please nearly all players wouldn't show up in the files if it weren't a serious possibility.

However, until it arrives, The Block will remain out of the game, too. If The Block is for Fortnite Creative 2.0, it won't arrive until well after the update.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar