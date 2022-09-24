How to get Iron Man Zero skin in Fortnite?

The Iron Man Zero skin will soon arrive in Fortnite Battle Royale. Some lucky players have already gained access to the outfit and it looks incredible. Others, however, will have to wait a little longer.

The new Fortnite cosmetic item is highly exclusive as it will be given to a handful of players who have purchased Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comic book issues. The fifth issue will be released within a few days, which is when the new skin will officially arrive.

This article will explain everything you need to know about the Iron Man Zero outfit and how to obtain it. It will also reveal all the cosmetic items accompanying the skin, along with its additional styles.

Iron Man Zero is a very exclusive reward

Back in June 2022, Epic Games and Marvel collaborated to bring the Fortnite x Marvel Zero War comics to Fortnite Battle Royale fans. These comics include both Fortnite characters and Marvel heroes, revealing a lot of storyline details.

So far, the company has published four issues. However, the fifth and final issue will be released on Wednesday, September 28. Notably, each one contains an exclusive reward.

Iron Man Zero skin will come with Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War issue number five (Image via Epic Games)

The fifth issue will reward players with an exclusive loading screen based on the comics. However, it will also complete the entire collection of comics, rewarding customers with the exclusive outfit.

Here's what Epic Games published on their blog a few months ago:

"Those who redeem all five cosmetic items will unlock an additional Outfit that will be granted in-game."

It turns out that the additional outfit is Iron Man Zero. However, the Fortnite developer has also clarified that the outfit will be released to the Item Shop at a later date. Although its release date is unknown, it may arrive during Chapter 3 - Season 4.

If you want to get the exclusive outfit on September 28, you must acquire all five issues of the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comics. Once you redeem the codes for special rewards, you will be automatically granted the Iron Man Zero skin.

The skin comes with a lot of accessories

Before Fortnite Chapter 3 - Season 4 was released, there were multiple rumors regarding the Hulkbuster outfit or vehicle. It turns out that Epic Games has decided to make it an outfit as Iron Man Zero is based on a fictional heavy-duty suit.

The outfit has several accessories, including the Bladed Gauntlet pickaxe and Repulsor Pack back bling. Owners of the outfit will also be able to use the skin's built-in emote.

The outfit will come in multiple styles (Image via Epic Games)

The exclusive outfit comes in many different styles as well. Its default style is based on Iron Man and bears a dominant red color. However, the outfit will also pay tribute to The Seven with its blue armor.

Furthermore, players will be able to choose between different helmets and visors.

