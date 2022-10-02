Fortnite Halloween 2022: Skins to expect, update day, leaks, and more

The Fortnite Halloween event is just around the corner and will be introducing many new and spooky skins. There have already been some leaks that reveal the return of a fan-favorite shotgun as well as the addition of a new boss that drops a Mythic weapon.

Fortnitemares 2022 is expected to be released sometime in late October and there will likely be many more leaks about the event over the next few weeks. This article will reveal everything we know about the Fortnitemares 2022 event so far.

Fortnite Halloween event leaks and release date

Fortnitemares 2022 will bring back the Pumpkin Launcher (Image via Epic Games)

Last week, major leaks regarding the Fortnitemares 2022 event surfaced within the Fortnite community. HYPEX, a popular Fortnite leaker, shared information about the upcoming boss who will join the game during the Halloween event.

According to the prominent leaker, this new boss is codenamed "Freaky" and will be capable of summoning creatures. Defeating this upcoming boss will lead to it dropping a Mythic weapon as well as the iconic Pumpkin Launcher with two rockets.

In addition to these weapons, the boss will drop two ammo stacks, two consumable stacks, and six Firefly Jars. Additionally, there is a chance that players will receive unique cosmetic items for eliminating the boss during the 2022 Fortnite Halloween event.

The Storm King was released alongside the Fortnite Halloween event a few years ago (Image via Epic Games)

The Storm King, the primary antagonist of Fortnite: Save the World, was added to the video game back in 2019. Appearing in a limited-time game mode, players who eliminated him received an exclusive umbrella in-game.

Currently, it is unknown if the upcoming Fortnite Halloween boss will only be released in an LTM (limited-time mode), but if that happens, the community can expect cosmetic items to come along with it.

The next Fortnite Halloween event will bring a lot of new content (Image via Epic Games)

As for the release date of the new Fortnite Halloween event, Epic Games hasn't officially revealed it yet. However, every Fortnitemares event in the past was released in late October, so we can expect the same trend to be followed with Fortnitemares 2022.

Epic will be releasing a new Fortnite update on Tuesday, October 4, and we may have more information about the Halloween event on that date. Considering that Tuesdays are reserved for updates, there is a good chance that the Fortnitemares 2022 event will be released on October 25, 2022.

Fortnitemares 2022 skins

Many new Fortnitemares 2022 skins will be released to the game in October (Image via Epic Games)

During Chapter 3 Season 3, Epic Games released a blog post that revealed some information regarding the upcoming Halloween event in Fortnite. As many players expected, Epic plans to release several new Fortnitemares 2022 skins, with one of the upcoming skins even being displayed in a promo image.

Unfortunately, there aren't many other leaks regarding Fortnitemares 2022 skins as of now. The community predicts that Epic Games will bring back some older skins, such as Skull Trooper and Ghoul Trooper. It won't be surprising if Epic releases special challenges that reward players with cosmetic items after their completion.

