How to get the GOAT skin for free in Fortnite

The Fortnite GOAT skin is the latest phenomenon in the popular video game. Epic Games is joining hands with Coffee Stain for a Goat Simulator 3 collaboration, and the new skin is a product of this collaboration.

Epic Games released a hilarious collaboration trailer on Thursday, September 29, 2022, revealing the new crossover. Fortnite players have been surprised by the GOAT skin, but considering that the developer has collaborated with a lot of different games and brands, this makes sense.

Goat Simulator 3 will be released on the Epic Games Store, which is why the company is promoting it. Anyone who pre-orders the game will get the GOAT skin in Fortnite Battle Royale for free.

This article will reveal everything you need to know about the new collaboration and other ways to get the outfit.

The GOAT skin in Fortnite looks hilarious

Goat Simulator 3 is scheduled to release on November 17, 2022. The video game will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and on PC via the Epic Games Store.

The main character of the game is a goat named Pilgor, who the Fortnite GOAT skin is based on. Pilgor is the main protagonist of the Goat Simulator series, and he loves nothing more than causing a rampage around the world!

The new skin can be obtained by purchasing Goat Simulator 3 (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite Battle Royale version of Pilgor has him wearing jeans and a tank top. Despite being the newest skin in the game, we expect him to become very popular as he looks hilarious.

Many Fortnite creators have also received the GOAT skin for free. At the moment, it is unknown what the requirements are for getting free skins from Epic Games. However, everyone who has received them is in Fortnite's Support-A-Creator program and has thousands of supporters.

Pilgor's Fortnite version looks hilarious (Image via Epic Games)

To pre-order Goat Simulator 3 and receive the GOAT skin for free, please visit this link from the Epic Games Store. The video game costs $29.99, but keep in mind that you will not be able to play it until it comes out. This is simply a pre-order, and this seems to be the only way to get the skin at the moment.

Epic Games revealed that the Gaming Legends outfit will be available in the Item Shop at a later date. Considering that the game will come out in November, we can expect the skin to be released during the final weeks of Chapter 3 Season 4.

How to get GOAT skin in Fortnite on PlayStation 5 and Xbox

PC gamers can get the new skin by purchasing the video game on the Epic Games Store. Unfortunately, it appears that console players cannot get early access to the outfit for now.

The new Fortnite skin is available on PC only (Image via Epic Games)

This seems to be another Epic Games Store promotion, which means that only PC players can benefit from it. The store is not available on gaming consoles, which is very unfortunate for those who want to obtain it before it comes to the Item Shop.

The Fortnite x Goat Simulator 3 collaboration lasts for a limited time, and the skin will not be obtainable for free after it expires.

