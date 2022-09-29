Kaguya-sama: Love is War – The First Kiss Never Ends anime film confirmed

Aka Akasaka’s most popular rom-com anime series is finally getting an anime film titled Kaguya-sama: Love is War – The First Kiss Never Ends. After the conclusion of Kaguya-sama: Love is War season 3 Ultra Love, the film’s announcement by Kadokawa’s New Type magazine on July 8, 2022, took the internet by storm.

However, nothing else besides the title was revealed in the magazine. The anime’s official website and Twitter handle dropped an official poster for the film and have finally confirmed its early release in Winter 2022. Continue reading this article to learn more about Kaguya-sama: Love is War - The First Kiss Never Ends.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War - The First Kiss Never Ends will be adapted from the 14th volume of the original manga

The third season of Kaguya-sama: Love is War - Ultra Love covered the manga from chapter 95 of volume 10 to chapter 137 of volume 14, excluding a few chapters in between. The series’ fourth installment is an anime film adaptation, which will cover the manga’s The First Kiss Never Ends arc that comes after The Dual Confessions Culture Festival arc.

Excluding four chapters from the manga, the film will cover 10 chapters from 142 to 151, the entirety of volume 15. It can be expected that chapters 138, 139, 140, and 141 might be turned into a prologue for the film.

Here’s how the official website of Kaguya-sama: Love is War describes the story of The First Kiss Never Ends:

"Vice-president Kaguya Shinomiya and student council president Miyuki Shirogane met at Shuchiin Academy's student council. After a long love battle, the two geniuses communicated their feelings to each other and kissed for the first time at the "Hoshinsai."

The synopsis continues,

"However, they haven't reached a clear confession yet, and the relationship between the two, who were thought to be lovers, remains ambiguous, and they come to Christmas with a stronger awareness of each other. Shirogane "wants to be perfect" and Kaguya seeks to be "not perfect". This is a very "ordinary" love story by geniuses. The first kiss never ends."

It has also been announced that the film will get a theatrical release in Winter 2022, and before the TV broadcast, it will receive a special screening in Japan. As none of the cast members were changed in the previous three seasons, they are expected to reprise their roles again, but now on the big screen.

The specific release date in the home country is yet to be disclosed, which only means that fans of Kaguya-sama: Love is War around the world will have to wait until the creator and the licensed distributors break their silence on the film’s international release.

