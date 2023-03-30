10 anime to watch while waiting for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is set to premiere on July 6, 2023, much to the hype and excitement of fans worldwide. The trailer for the upcoming season was revealed at Anime Japan 2023, giving fans a glimpse at characters such as Toji Fushiguro and Riko Amanai who will play an important role in season 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen, with its massive hype and global popularity, can easily be placed alongside some of the best modern shonen anime such as Black Clover, Demon Slayer, and Chainsaw Man. There are many top-quality series that fans can watch while they wait for the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions, which are purely subjective.

Chainsaw Man, Demon Slayer, and 8 other anime to watch while waiting for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

1) Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man has taken the anime world by storm with its release, dominating the space with its over-the-top characters, intricate plot, and comedy. The anime follows the journey of a boy named Denji and his pet devil Pochita. One day, they get ambushed by a group of zombie devils who slaughter them both. However, Denji survived the ordeal, with the help of Pochita becoming his heart.

The contract between the two turns him into Chainsaw Man, helping him slaughter the entire hoard of devils with ease. Following this, he gets discovered by Makima of the Public Safety Division ushering him into a life consisting of devil hunting with other misfits such as Aki Hayakawa and Power.

Chainsaw Man shares a few similarities with Jujutsu Kaisen in terms of its unique storyline, bizarre protagonists, and manipulative villains. On top of that, both anime consists of unrestricted gore and violence and contain otherworldly entities such as devils and curse spirits.

2) Demon Slayer

Tanjiro as seen in Demon Slayer anime (Image via Studio Ufotable)

Demon Slayer is one of the best shonen anime to have come out in recent years. The anime features the story of a young boy named Tanjiro Kamado who one day returns to find his family murdered and his only surviving sister Nezuko turned into a demon. This irons out his resolve into becoming a Demon Slayer so that he can cure his sister from her affliction.

With high-quality animation, good pacing, and well-crafted fight sequences, Demon Slayer is a treat to watch for anime fans. The characters in the show are funny and light-hearted, with different quirks to them, making fans more involved in the story. It's a great anime to binge watch while waiting for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

3) Black Clover

Asta as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Black Clover has had a resurgence in the last few years with more fans gravitating towards the show. The anime follows the journey of an orphaned boy named Asta who is born without any magical abilities, forcing him to focus on physical strength instead. Asta's dream is to become the next Wizard King, an authority figure in the Clover Kingdom.

The anime leans heavily on comedy and is filled with shonen tropes and features unique antagonists in the form of devils. Like Jujutsu Kaisen, this anime is easy to get into and exciting to watch. The characters in the show are impactful and evolve throughout the series, growing on fans. Asta, as a protagonist, is fun to watch with his personal growth, making Black Clover a must-watch for shonen fans.

4) Attack on Titan

Eren and the Colossal Titan as seen in Attack on Titan anime (Image via WIT Studio)

Attack on Titan is one of the highest-rated anime of all time and tells an intricate story filled with gore, violence, politics, and profound character development. The anime follows the story of a young boy named Eren Yeager, whose hometown is invaded by man-eating Titans.

One of the creatures even gets a hold of Eren's mother, devouring her in front of him. Seeing this horrific scene, Eren vows to kill every last Titan and enlists into the Survey Corps to fight as humanity's last hope against the Titans. Attack on Titan is a story full of tragedy, plot twists, and unique battles, making it a perfect fit to be enjoyed by Jujutsu Kaisen fans. This anime masterpiece deserves to be on every anime fan's bucket list.

5) My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia cover (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia puts an interesting spin on superheroes by presenting us with a world where people are born with quirks and are trained to become Pro Heroes. In this world, a young boy named Izuku Midoriya is born quirkless but wants to be like his idol and Number One Hero, All Might.

Seeing his potential, Izuku's chosen by All Might to inherit his quirk "One for All". This kickstarts the young protagonist's journey towards becoming the strongest hero in Japan and facing against the League of Villains. My Hero Academia has a lot in common with Jujutsu Kaisen, with both featuring headstrong lead characters who are supported by their friends in their struggle against enemy forces that lurk around the world, scheming to ensure dissent and chaos.

6) Bleach

Ichigo as seen in Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The hype for Bleach has been reinvigorated by Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War upon its release in 2022. The anime features a high school student, Ichigo Kurosaki, who becomes a substitute Soul Reaper after his life is saved from a Hollow attack by Rukia Kuchiki.

This begins his journey towards protecting the innocent, helping tortured spirits find peace, and stand up to formidable antagonists such as Aizen and Yhwach who look to rule and destroy the Soul Society.

Bleach has had quite an influence on Jujutsu Kaisen as stated by the author of the manga, Gege Akutami himself in numerous interviews. Thus, it would be criminal for fans to not check out this anime as it has a great story, memorable characters, and one of the greatest villains of all time, Sōsuke Aizen.

7) Hunter x Hunter

Hunter x Hunter cover art (Image via Nippon Animation)

Hunter x Hunter is an action-adventure anime that has left its indelible mark on the anime industry. In this anime, we see a young boy named Gon embarking on a journey to become a licensed Hunter and to reunite with his father. On this journey, he encounters friends and foes alike, getting stronger alongside his best friend and travel companion, Killua.

The dynamic between Gon and Killua is similar to that between Yuuji and Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen, with antagonists such as Pseudo-Geto sharing some traits with Hunter x Hunter's famous villain, Hisoka Morow. Fans should definitely check out this shonen masterpiece as this anime will sufficiently keep them busy until the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

8) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist cover (Studio Bones)

Fullmetal Alchemist is one of the greatest anime series of all time, paralleled only by the anime juggernaut, Attack on Titan. The detailed and mind-blowing story this anime portrays within its 64 episodes is nothing short of a masterpiece that involves plot twists, development, and a covert group of antagonists. Jujutsu Kaisen has some similarities with the anime, having multiple nefarious antagonists as well.

The anime follows the story of brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric, who are in search of the Philsopher's Stone to restore their bodies. In an alchemy process gone wrong, Edward lost his arm and Alphonse lost his entire body with his soul being bound to a suit of armor.

This prompted Edward to join the State Military to continue his search, which led to the two brothers unraveling a much more sinister plot that involved transmuting the population of the entire country. Jujutsu Kaisen fans will have a fun time watching this masterpiece and should definitely consider checking it out.

9) One Punch Man

Saitama as seen in One Punch Man ( Image via Madhouse)

One Punch Man is a parody anime in its essence and looks to make fun of both the shonen and superhero genres. It satirizes the trope of a main character getting stronger through the progression of an anime with the help of training which leads to them defeating the villain at the end.

One Punch Man completely reverses the trope by making its protagonist, Saitama, the strongest character in the series, causing him to defeat any villain with just a single punch. However, this leads to Saitama being depressed as he is unable to find the rush of fighting anymore as everyone is too weak for him.

We see this bald-caped superhero taking down insurmountable threats like Boros and Awakened Garou like they are fodder enemies, completely changing people's perception of power and what excess of it does to the hero. One Punch Man's out-of-the-box story and propensity towards violent fights makes it a perfect show for Jujutsu Kaisen fans to enjoy.

10) Jojo's Bizarre Adventure

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure protagonists (Image via Hirohiko Araki)

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure really advertises itself in its name. The series follows the bizarre adventures of multiple protagonists whose names can be abbreviated to "JOJO". In this anime, some people have the ability to turn their spiritual power into a Stand while others can manifest a technique called Hamon.

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure anime also has an overarching antagonist named Dio Brando who makes several appearances and is mentioned by characters throughout the first six parts of the series. Jujutsu Kaisen fans should definitely check out this anime as it has six separate seasons worth of content, which is enough to keep fans busy until the release of Jujtusu Kaisen season 2.

Poll : 0 votes