8 Bleach TYBW characters who nobody likes, ranked

Bleach TYBW (Thousand Year Blood War) is the final major arc of the Bleach series. It welcomes the main antagonist of the series, Yhwach, the leader of Wandenreich. It also introduces new villains and protagonists who play a major role in the all-out war.

With so many characters present, some are bound to be disliked and hated by fans of the show. These characters receive all kinds of hate for one reason or another, and fans might even argue that they ruin the essence of Bleach TYBW. Some of these characters are despicable villains, while others are protagonists with unlikeable personalities.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Bleach TYBW. The opinions expressed are the writer's own.

Quilge Opie, Asguiaro Ebern, and more characters from Bleach TYBW who nobody really likes, ranked

8) Driscoll Berci

Driscoll Berci getting introduced in Bleach (image via Studio Pierrot)

Driscoll Berci is a sadistic elite Sternritter who is extremely bloodthirsty and does not show any mercy to his opponents. He killed over 100 Shinigami in the Bleach TYBW. His ability, The Overkill, allows him to increase his power with every person he kills.

He was also responsible for killing Lieutenant Chojiro Sasakibe and stealing his Bankai. He brags about this to Captain General Yamamoto before attacking him with the stolen Bankai.

The sadistic nature of Driscoll, along with his constant bragging, made fans quickly dislike him as a character. It was satisfying to see Yamamoto brutally kill him with a slash from his Shikai, Ryūjin Jakka, burning the very flesh from his bones, reducing him to ashes.

7) Quilge Opie

Quilge Opie as seen in the anime Bleach (image via Studio Pierrot)

Quilge Opie is another Sternritter who takes great pleasure in demonstrating his authority over people. He doesn't hesitate to casually kill captive Arrancars and is unforgiving to people who show resistance like Loly and Meloly, and the Tres Bestias - Apacci, Mila Rose, and Sung-Sun.

He proves to be a formidable opponent for Ichigo and even traps him in his spherical jail, preventing him from reaching the Soul Society in time to intercept Yhwach's invasion.

Quilgue Opie serves the purpose of a quintessential villain in Bleach TYBW. His arrogant, authoritative, and sadistic tendencies make it really easy for fans to dislike him. When he mysteriously gets cut down by an unknown attacker, fans can't help but feel relieved.

6) Äs Nödt

Äs Nödt as seen in the anime Bleach (image via Tite Kubo)

Äs Nödt is not a villain that fans can empathize with. He stole Byakuya's Bankai and then ripped him to shreds with his own. Äs takes great pleasure in inflicting Byakuya with his ability, The Fear, reawakening his dormant fear of death and violence.

His ability, The Fear, can inflict intense horror and terrify his opponents into submission. He also has Quincy arrows, which, when struck, overwhelm the opponent with fear, breaking their mind and taking away their will to fight.

His presence in Bleach TYBW is downright unsettling and he enjoys inflicting his opponents with fear. That, mixed with his creepy ability, makes him a solid villain that fans wholeheartedly dislike and want to see go down.

5) Asguiaro Ebern

Ebern as seen in Bleach while provoking Ichigo (image via Studio Pierrot)

Ebern is an unlikeable antagonist introduced in the very beginning of Bleach TYBW. He acts exactly like a stereotypical anime villain who is full of himself.

He is arrogant and boastful of his powers. He keeps mocking Ichigo's strength and provokes him, forcing him to release his Bankai. Ebern's plan was to steal Ichigo's Bankai, however, his plan fails and he takes a direct hit. After that, he swiftly runs away from the battlefield like a coward.

Ebern is a minor villain who meets his untimely end at the hands of his own master, Yhwach. The death scene doesn't hold much depth and his character is quickly forgotten by fans.

4) Royd Lloy

Royd Lloyd is a villain fans dislike for a totally unique reason. He disguised himself as a duplicate of Yhwach and fought Yamamoto in place of his master. He was even able to hold off Yamamoto for a while before the real Yhwach arrived.

Fans disliked this twist because Lloyd disgraced a fight that was supposed to be between the two strongest characters in Bleach TYBW. He sullied the fighting experience and many fans saw this as a cop-out from the author.

After Yhwach arrives, he praises Lloyd for having fought well, making him emotional. He then proceeds to kill Lloyd, giving his character a very lackluster end. Fans felt like Lloyd's character was only there to pull off a cheap trick, making him even more unlikeable.

3) Orihime Inoue

Orihime as seen in Bleach (image via Studio Pierrot)

Many fans dislike Orihime, and Bleach TYBW does very little to mold her into a more appealing character.

Her design is geared towards being a wholesome character with nothing but positive vibes. This trait, however, gets old really quickly, with fans becoming irritated by her constant positivity. She tries to see good in everyone, making her seem more naive than positive.

Many fans have compared her to Sakura because they possess similar healing powers and personality traits, like yelling the main character's name a lot. However, just like Sakura, she becomes a lot more bearable as the story progresses. Yet, she doesn't impact the story on a broader scale and remains an underutilized character in Bleach TYBW.

2) Kurotsuchi Mayuri

Kurotsuchi as seen in the anime Bleach (image via Studio Pierrot)

Kurotsuchi Mayuri plays an important role in Bleach TYBW. He is the personification of a stereotypical mad scientist and is also the captain of the 12th Division.

However, fans have expressed a mild dislike towards the character because of his history of not caring about anything other than his research. He also shows utter disregard for life and can be described as sadistic and cruel at times.

Mayuri, however, ultimately works on the side of Soul Society and helps them immensely in the TYBW. He gets his moment to shine as well, towards the end of the war.

1) Yhwach

Yhwach as seen in Bleach (image via Studio Pierrot)

Yhwach acts as the main antagonist of the TYBW and is seen by many as a step down from the previous big bad, Sōsuke Aizen.

He feels like another generic villain who wants to destroy the world for a greater cause. He doesn't compare to Aizen's charismatic portrayal of a memorable villain. Yhwach lacks the personality and charisma of a unique villain.

He is also sadistic in nature, killing off Arrancar subordinates for no reason other than to flaunt his powers. He also sent his subordinate, Royd Lloyd, as a duplicate to fight Yamamoto, rather than fighting his old enemy head-on.

He is an underdeveloped villain that fans just can't connect or empathize with at all. No one really likes his character because it feels like a generic, two-dimensional one.

